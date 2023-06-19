NBA
The league has invited 20 prospects to the NBA Draft green room this season with a handful of players to still be announced
This Thursday, the 77th edition of the NBA Draft is happening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Every year, the top prospects are invited to the green room and are allowed to bring family with them. Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, the league has invited 19 prospects so far. Four to five more players are expected to be invited as well.
For those unfamiliar, the green room is an area where prospects wait for their names to be called in the draft. Those invited to the green room are some of the most highly touted prospects in their draft class. This season, players are allowed to bring up to 10 people to sit with them at their table. In the past, they could only have up to five.
These prospects are chosen by voting around the league. Communication between team presidents and GMs takes place and they are asked for their Top 25. This ensures that the top prospects will have a chance to be at the draft live and walk across the stage.
20 green room invites for players invited to attend the NBA Draft with their families thus far:
Victor Wembanyama
Brandon Miller
Scoot Henderson
Amen Thompson
Ausar Thompson
Cameron Whitmore
Jarace Walker
Anthony Black
Taylor Hendricks
Gradey Dick
Bilal Coulibaly
20 prospects have been invited to the 2023 NBA Draft green room so far
Headlining the list of those invited to the green room this year is Victor Wembanyama. The hype around the 19-year-old has been going on for over a year now. It’s not often that the #1 overall pick in a draft is known a year in advance. His skill set and potential are unmatched and the Spurs are extremely lucky to have him.
Big-name prospects who will also be in attendance are Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Cam Whitmore, and Anthony Black. The league wants to ensure that the top prospects are the ones in the green room. They don’t want to have players sitting around waiting like it’s happened in the past.
Just last season, Jaden Hardy was selected #37th overall, but was one of the top 25 prospects invited to the green room. The 2023 NBA Draft will begin at 8:00 pm EST this Thursday airing on ABC and ESPN.
