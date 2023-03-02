It’s been a rough for the Oklahoma City Thunder since coming back from the all-star break. They are currently on a five-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games. At 12th in the West right now there is little margin for error if the team wants a chance to make the playoffs. Today, it was announced that veteran forward Kenrich Williams will be out for the rest of this year due to season-ending wrist surgery he needs to get. Not what the team needed at this time.

The Thunder are currently 28-34 so far this season and are two and a half games out of 10th place in the West. That is the Thunders goal right now with 20 regular season games left. Making the playoffs through the play-in tournament is likely the best option for them.

Williams out for the remainder of the season for the Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the youngest team in the NBA this season with an average age of (23.14). Kenrich Williams was one of the older players on the team at 28 and was a veteran presence in the locker room for a lot of their younger players. He’s played with the Thunder for the last three seasons and knows his way around the organization.

Williams played in 53 games for OKC this season and made 10 starts. He averaged (8.0) points, (3.1) rebounds, and (4.9) assists. His injury occurred vs the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and reports today gave us the news that he will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season.

He was a big part of their rotation off the bench as he was playing the second-most minutes per game (22.8) of his career this season. Williams doesn’t blow you away on the offensive end, but he makes up for that with his defensive intensity, leading the league in charges drawn (26) this season.