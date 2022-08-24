The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed center Luka Garza and forward CJ Elleby to Exhibit 10 contracts. Both NBA players will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Garza is a 6’11” center out of Iowa. He was selected 52nd overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Garza signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on August 16, 2021. One month later, his two-way deal was converted into a standard contract.

Welcome to the squad, CJ! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/rQFtWCcbAy — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 23, 2022

In the rookie’s 2021-22 season with Detroit, Garza averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Plus, in 32 appearances, the center averaged 44.9% shooting from the field and 32.7% from downtown.

While with the Motor City Cruise, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, Garza averaged 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In just four games played, the center averaged 35 minutes per game and 50.7% shooting from the floor.

He was then selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team and All-NBA G League Third Team. The young player has the potential to play for the Timberwolves next season.

Last season, the center also recorded two 20-point performances in December and another 20-point effort back in April. He turns 24 on Dec. 27.

In the NCAA at Iowa, Garza won Big Ten Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. In his senior season, he averaged career-highs 24.1 points per game and 44% shooting from 3-point range.

Timberwolves sign Luka Garza, CJ Elleby to Exhibit 10 contracts

As for CJ Elleby, the 6’6″ forward was selected 46th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was drafted out of Washington State.

In 30 games played off the bench with the Trail Blazers in his rookie 2020-21 season, Elleby averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. Not to mention, he shot 37.9% from the floor.

Last season, in 58 appearances and 28 starts, Elleby averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He played 20.2 minutes per game during his sophomore season with the Trail Blazers.

On April 7, 2022, in the Trail Blazers’ 127-94 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, Elleby scored a career-high 17 points in 31 minutes of action. He finished 7-for-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field.

Moreover, in 64 appearances and two seasons spent at Washington State, Elleby averaged 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

During his sophomore 2019-20 season, the forward averaged career-highs 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Also, while playing 33.4 minutes per game, he shot 82.3% at the free throw line. CJ Elleby was then selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team. The 22-year-old could make the Timberwolves roster.