Top 10 Plays From Thursday Night’s Games As Bam Adebayo Takes Off For The Two-Handed Flush

We had only six games on last night in the NBA, but they left us with some memorable highlight’s that will be played for the rest of the season. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks went to double OT win the Lakers and you know he had more than a few special plays in their win. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics picked apart the Nets with Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo helped the Heat secure a win vs Milwaukee. Next, we’ll look at the top 10 plays from Thursday night’s games.

Top 10 plays from Thursday night’s NBA slate

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shakes two defenders for the easy jump-shot

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into Philadelphia and shocked the 76ers in a 133-114 win. Soon to be first-time all-stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 37 points last night and went 16-16 from the free-throw line. Late in the first quarter, SGA was matched up against James Harden and he drove to the left at full speed and then went behind the back and elevated for the easy jumper. His move left Harden off-balance and even Shake Milton tried swating at the ball and had no luck.

9. Luka Doncic hits clutch three to send the game to OT

Luka Doncic one again had another MVP worthy performance last night in the Mavericks double OT win vs the Lakers. With under 10 seconds left in regulation, Doncic took the inbounds pass from Spencer Dinwiddie and hit a step-back three to tie the game at 101-101. The MVP candidate had yet another triple-double and finished with a 35/14/13 stat line.

8. Jayson Tatum throws alley-oop to Robert Williams for the two-handed flush

With just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Celtics vs Nets game last night, Jayson Tatum and his squad were up 99-91. He drove to the basket with Royce O’Neal defending him and threw and lob pass to Robert Williams the third. The time lord jumped high in the air to finish the two-handed flush over Brooklyn’s T.J. Warren. Boston would take the 109-98 victory.

7. Tim Hardaway Jr. flies by LeBron James for the two-handed dunk over Thomas Bryant

It took double OT for the Mavericks to get a win vs the Lakers last night, but a win is a win no matter how it happens. With an 11-point lead early in the start of the third, Spencer Dinwiddie passed the ball to Tim Hardaway Jr. in the corner. He pumped faked LeBron and flew by him to get an easy two-handed dunk over Thomas Bryant. In the end, the Mavs took home the 119-116 victory.

6. Caris LeVert throws a no-look dime to Lamar Stevens who hammers the dunk on two defenders

The Cleveland Cavaliers etched out a close 119-113 win on the road vs the Trail Blazers and had to rally back in the fourth. Late in the first quarter, Caris LeVert had two defenders rush at him as he had the ball and he calmly threw a beautiful no-look pass to Lamar Stevens. He took the pass and then elevated for a big two-handed dunk over two Portland defenders.

5. Scottie Barnes collects his own miss for the viscous one-handed slam on Jalen McDaniel’s

After some rough patches this season, the Toronto Raptors are on a much needed three-game win streak. They played the Hornets for a second game in a row and got the 124-114 win last night. With the Raptors up nine with under ten minutes in the third, Scottie Barnes tried a floater over Mason Plumlee, but missed and collected his own miss. He then hit a spin move and threw a monster one-handed slam on Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniel’s.

4. Joel Embiid saves an easy bucket after blocking SGA’s shot attempt

With a nine point lead in late in the third quarter in the Thunder vs Sixers game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the basket in transition and easily got to the basket. He went up for the dunk attempt, but what he didn’t see was Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid trailing the play and was ready to swat away SGA’s dunk. Embiid flew in the air to save the basket.

3. Marcus Smart dishes an insane no-look pass to Robert Williams

The Celtics first basket was a sweet one when Marcus Smart had eyes in the back of his head to get the ball to Robert Williams. Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons did their best job to stop Smart from scoring, which they did. Smart somehow decelerated at the rim and whipped a no-look pass behind his head and found Robert Williams for the east flush.

Smart with some early magic 🪄 pic.twitter.com/p5wI3Z7rHE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 13, 2023

2. Spencer Dinwiddie elevates for the one-handed tomahawk slam over Wenyen Gabriel

The game was tied at 103-103 with two minutes left in OT of the Mavericks vs Lakers game. Spencer Dinwiddie had the ball in his hands and he drove to the basket without any difficulty. He had the larger Wenyen Gabriel on him and was able to use his speed to blow by him and elevated at the rim to finish off the highlight play with a one-handed slam.

1. Bam Adebayo takes the bounce pass for a two-handed slam over Brook Lopez

The Miami Heat took a 108-102 victory last night vs a Milwaukee Bucks squad that did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo. Half-way through the third, Gabe Vincent dropped in a bounce pass to Bam Adebayo who jumped and threw down a monster two-handed dunk over Brook Lopez who had no chance to block the shot.