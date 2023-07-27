In the current offseason, we’ve had varying reports on what James Harden plans to do with his future. There have been rumors that he’s going to stay in Philly with Embiid and the 76ers. However, we’ve also heard that Harden has an interest in joining his hometown team, the LA Clippers. Amid all these rumors, Tracy McGrady doesn’t understand why Harden would want to leave the Sixers. He said it ” makes zero sense to me”.

For nine seasons, James Harden was a member of the Houston Rockets. Since then, the 10-time all-star has not seen much stability in his career. He was a member of the Brooklyn Nets for just 80 games before he requested a trade. That landed the former MVP on his current squad, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rumors this offseason say that Harden could seriously be interested in playing for the Clippers. At this point in his career, the soon-to-be 34-year-old needs to decide what’s the best decision for him. Is he more interested in a homecoming near the end of his career, or having the chance to compete for an NBA title in Philly?

Tracy McGrady on James Harden’s trade request: “That makes zero sense to me. I look at all the teammates he’s played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the NBA, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for.”… pic.twitter.com/lzbdvklpSI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 26, 2023



Tracy McGrady doesn’t understand why James Harden would want to leave his best opportunity to win a ring

Recently, Tracy McGrady was interviewed by Howard Beck of GQ Sports. The Hall of Fame SG had comments about James Harden’s trade request to the LA Clippers. McGrady mentioned how Harden has played with more Hall of Famer than anyone in the NBA. He may be stretching that a bit, but Harden has played with a lot of great players over his career.

Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, and Joel Embiid are just a few of the top players Harden’s been lucky enough to share the court with. Last season, Harden and the 76ers were bounced in the second round of the playoffs. They blew a 3-2 series lead and lost to the Celtics in Game 7.

Joel Embiid was the league’s MVP last season, but Harden was still invaluable to the 76ers on offense. His scoring output is not what it used to be, but Harden still has elite court vision and incredible basketball IQ. He led the league with (10.7) assists per game last season. It’s up to Harden on where he wants to play at the tail end of his career. Whether that be with the 76ers or not.