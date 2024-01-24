Trail Blazers Could Potentially Trade Robert Williams

It is no secret that the Portland Trail Blazers are currently rebuilding ever since trading Damian Lillard. After said trade, they sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics where one asset they received was Robert Williams. Williams only played a few games this year before tearing a ligament in his knee and being ruled out for the season. However, the Trail Blazers could still potentially trade him ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline and potentially salvage a role player and/or some draft picks per Chris Haynes.

“There are some teams that are pondering making a move for Robert Williams,” Haynes said. “Now, I know Robert Williams is out for the season, but teams feel like he would be somebody that could get on the cheap right now and allow him to continue recovering, continue rehabbing in hopes that he can blossom back into the Robert Williams that we’ve seen when he was playing at a high level with the Boston Celtics.”

As a result, expect a few teams to make a run at the rim-protecting center.

Portland Trail Blazers Could Move Robert Williams Before Trade Deadline

Possible Destinations for Robert Williams

There are always teams looking for a rim-protector in today’s NBA. Williams’ case is interesting considering he will not be back until next season. That will still not deter teams from calling the Trail Blazers, even with his injury history. One team who could look at Williams is the Toronto Raptors. Toronto could use a solid center to protect the rim, especially after trading Pascal Siakam. Another potential suitor is the Golden State Warriors.

There is a ton of speculation that Draymond Green could be gone after this season. While Williams is no where near accomplished like Green, he could still be a good addition to a Warriors team that is uncertain of their future. Not to mention, Golden State could potentially revive his injury-riddled career. A third team who should consider Robert Williams is the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks have surpassed expectations this season without a legitimate rim-protector. Dallas could go into next year with a solid new addition and an upgrade over Richaun Holmes. While Williams’ injury history is a cause for concern, he will still have a market for his services.

His Potential Impact

Despite the injuries, Robert Williams is still a solid center. Not only does he bring rim-protection, but he also serves as an excellent rebounder and finisher. For his career, Williams has averaged 7.3 points, 1.7 blocks, and 6.9 total rebounds per game. He also possesses a career field goal percentage of 72.9 percent to go along with a career offensive rating of 142. Robert Williams is not a big who is going to stretch the floor by any means.

However, he can still serve as a reliable lob-threat and pick-and-roll man in the right system as showcased by his efficient field goal percentage. While we will not see Williams in action this season, he is a name one should watch for next year depending on if the Portland Trail Blazers trade him ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on February 8th .