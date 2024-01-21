Damian Lillard became the first Milwaukee Bucks player to record at least 40 points, 10 assists, and five 3-pointers in a single game in Saturday’s 141-135 win over the Detroit Pistons. It was his second career 40-point game in a Bucks uniform.

Lillard, 33, ended his outing with a season-high 45 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of action. The seven-time All-Star shot 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the floor and 5-of-11 (45.5%) beyond the arc. Plus, he made all 11 free throws.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Dame today: 45 PTS

6 REB

11 AST

5 3P The first player in franchise history to reach those numbers. https://t.co/YxVqGYIn7i — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 20, 2024



“I had a good warmup, and I got a couple shots to go in, so I felt good,” Lillard said. “I knew it was an important game, so I picked my spots. I moved the ball when I needed to move the ball and I attacked when I needed to attack.”

The Bucks took a 70-67 halftime lead on Lilliard’s 31-footer at the buzzer. The 12-year veteran put up 17 points and seven assists. Milwaukee went on to outscore the Pistons 58-40 in the paint on 47-of-85 (55.3%) shooting from the field.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has the best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year

“Dame was so great tonight, and he was competing on both sides of the ball,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said. “I had no idea he had 45, but he’s a rhythm player and he definitely got into a rhythm out there. He made big shots, and that’s why he’s on this team.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 31 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. However, the two-time MVP missed 11 of his 22 free throw attempts. Brook Lopez scored 19 points for the Bucks as well.

“Giannis was big on both ends,” Griffin said. “He got us some stops at the start of the second half and he was aggressive with the ball and getting to the rim. When he draws fouls, he gets us to the bonus faster than a lot of teams, and that’s invaluable.”

Damian Lillard for the 40-piece 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/yXM6xgVeCJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 20, 2024



Through 39 starts this season, Lillard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 35.2 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 42.8% from the floor, 35.3% from 3-point range, and 91.9% at the line.

The seven-time All-NBA member ranks 18th in the league in points (949) this season, 14th in assists (257), 17th in 3-pointers (114), and fourth in free throws (273).

NBA sportsbooks show Damian Lillard as the No. 1 favorite to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Oddsmakers are still giving decent odds to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephen Curry.