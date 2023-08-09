The new Portland Trail Blazers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, are holding open tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Portland’s practice facility for a non-refundable registration fee of $300. This fee can be paid online through Rip City Remix’s official ticketing partner, Tixr.

However, registration is limited to the first 60 prospective players. Check-in for participants will occur from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Rip City will hold open tryouts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7325 SW Childs Road in Tualatin, Oregon. The tryouts will be closed to the public.

The Rip City Remix, the Blazers' new G League team, have announced that they'll be holding open tryouts on September 16 at the team's practice facility in Tualatin. $300 registration fee.

Nevertheless, basketball players of various backgrounds are encouraged to register. Walk-on athletes will test their passing abilities, pick-and-roll drills, crossover dribble, and shooting efficiency in front of the Remix’s basketball operations personnel, including head coach Jim Moran. Of course, only one chance is offered.

Furthermore, successful candidates could receive an invitation to the Rip City Remix’s training camp, which is set to take place in late October. To be eligible to play in the G League, players must turn 18 on or before Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, and not have participated in any collegiate basketball activities after the aforementioned date.

For key dates to keep in mind, the 2023 NBA G League Draft is Saturday, Oct. 28. The 2023-24 NBA G League season begins on Friday, Nov. 10. Additionally, the Remix are scheduled to play 24 home games at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland.

Interested candidates can email the Rip City Remix via gleague@ripcity.com.

During the spring, the Trail Blazers announced the official launch of an NBA G League team for the 2023-24 season. Former Trail Blazers assistant Jim Moran was hired to be Rip City’s first head coach on June 15. Days later, the team’s official logo and name were unveiled.

📣 Rip City Remix Open Tryout

🗓️ Saturday, September 16, 2023

📍 Blazers Training Facility: 7325 SW Childs Rd, Portland, OR 97224

⌚️11:00a.m-1:00p.m.

🔗 to register https://t.co/11JcUmqGvc pic.twitter.com/uWmZYrB94L — Rip City Remix (@ripcityremix) August 8, 2023

Moran, 44, also served as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons from 2015 to 2021. Not to mention, Moran played his entire professional career with CB Gran Canaria of Spain’s Liga ACB (2001-11). On Apr. 21, 2013, the New York native became the first player in Gran Canaria history to have his jersey retired.

At the moment, the Remix’s current roster includes three notable signees: 6-foot guard Jawun Evans from Oklahoma State, 6-foot-1 guard Kyle Guy from Virginia, and 6-foot-7 wing Justin Jackson from Maryland.

Moreover, other standout players include 6-foot-4 guard Michael Devoe from Georgia Tech, 6-foot-8 guard/forward Quinton Rose from Temple, 6-foot-7 forward Romeo Weems from DePaul, 7-foot two-way forward John Butler Jr., and undrafted 7-foot-1 two-way center Ibou Badji.

Equally important, under the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players a team can sign increased from two to three. Also, Portland has one open spot available. Although that slot will not be offered to a try-out participant, one can still dream, right?

