Trail Blazers sign G League guard Ashton Hagans to a one-year deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed G League guard Ashton Hagans to a one-year deal, according to sources. Hagans, 24, went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Kentucky.
The 6-foot-3 guard signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of his rookie 2020-21 season. However, after two NBA appearances off the bench, the Wolves waived the Georgia native in February 2021.
Point guard Ashton Hagans has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/qrMK0sTnOw
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 19, 2023
In October 2021, Ashton Hagans was also waived a day after signing a contract with the Toronto Raptors. Since then, the Kentucky product has not appeared in a regular-season NBA game.
While with G League affiliate Raptors 909 in the 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.9 steals, and 27.4 minutes per game in 27 appearances. Plus, he shot 42.2% from the floor, 33.9% beyond the arc, and 80.6% at the foul line.
Portland Trail Blazers sign G League guard Ashton Hagans to a one-year deal; the Kentucky product recorded a triple-double with the Greensboro Swarm in the 2022-23 season
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Hagans then signed with the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets‘ NBA G League affiliate. The undrafted guard made four starts in 30 games, averaging 6.8 points, 3.1 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 21.1 minutes per game.
He shot career bests of 49.4% from the field and 35.1% from downtown as well. In Greensboro’s 130-87 win over Westchester on Nov. 28, 2022, Hagans recorded his first career triple-double in his Swarm debut.
The guard amassed 15 points, 22 assists, 10 rebounds, and two steals in 42 minutes of action. Of course, Hagans posted the second-highest assist total in G League history and the most in a triple-double performance.
15 PTS 🔥 21 AST 🔥 10 REB
Never forget when Ashton Hagans dropped a 21 ASSIST triple-double in his @greensboroswarm debut! It was the most assists in a single game by any player during the 2022-23 season. #NBAAssistsWeek pic.twitter.com/oX7B9RnT8R
— NBA G League (@nbagleague) August 4, 2023
Additionally, the type of contract Hagans signed with Portland is unknown. Though, an Exhibit 10 contract is probable. Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins.
If Hagans makes the cut, he will spend most of his time with the Rip City Remix, the Trail Blazers’ new NBA G League affiliate. If the guard is waived by Portland, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by re-joining Rip City and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.
Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. The Trail Blazers currently have 14 players under contract, 12 signed to guaranteed standard deals, and a pair on two-way contracts.
