The Portland Trail Blazers are signing veteran center Moses Brown to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal. Brown, 23, went undrafted out of UCLA in 2019. Brown has appeared in 128 NBA games for six different teams. The 7-foot-2 center inked a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers ahead of his rookie 2019-20 season.

Brown appeared in nine games off the bench with Portland, averaging 1.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.7 minutes per game while shooting 40% from the floor and 37.5% at the foul line.

In December 2020, the center signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The New York native made 32 starts in 43 appearances with OKC in the 2020-21 season.

Free agent center Moses Brown is signing a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 21, 2023



With OKC, Moses Brown averaged career highs of 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 21.4 minutes per game. Plus, the UCLA product shot 54.5% from the field and 61.9% at the free throw line.

Furthermore, in the Thunder’s 111-94 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 27, 2021, Brown posted 21 points and a career-high 23 rebounds in 33 minutes as a starter.

His 23 rebounds tied a franchise record set by Steven Adams in 2018, and his 19 boards by halftime set a team record for rebounds in a half. Brown had the second-fastest double-double in Thunder history (8 minutes, 11 seconds).

In OKC’s 117-112 regular-season finale win over the Los Angeles Clippers on May 16, the center recorded a career-high 24 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, and seven blocks in 38 minutes as a starter.

While with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, the center averaged career highs of 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 54.9% from the floor and a career-best 61.1% at the line. He was selected to the All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

During the 2021 offseason, the Thunder traded Brown, Al Horford, and a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Celtics for Kemba Walker, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-rounder.

Moses Brown puts the Raptors ahead 👀 Toronto’s 10-0 run gives them the lead in Q4 on ESPN2! #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/xORgBJpZdV — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2023



Boston then traded Moses Brown to the Dallas Mavericks for Josh Richardson, who is now with the Miami Heat. Of course, Walker is now with AS Monaco of the French LNB Pro A and EuroLeague.

However, Dallas waived Brown in February 2022. The center went on to sign a pair of 10-day contracts and a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers a month later.

Last October, Brown inked a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. He made one start in 34 appearances with the Western Conference contender, averaging 4.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 8.5 minutes per game.

The Clippers waived the 7-footer this past February. Although Brown signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks on March 8, he was waived four days later. Afterwards, he inked a pair of 10-day contracts with the Brooklyn Nets.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League with the Toronto Raptors, the center averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 19.5 minutes per game in five outings. He finished 12th in blocks per game.

