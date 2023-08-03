Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard: ‘I really want to win a ring’

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is still seeking a trade to a contender, specifically the Miami Heat. With one goal in mind: the seven-time All-Star wants to win at least one ring in his NBA career. However, Portland brass continues to demand a hefty trade package: four first-round draft picks and two quality players.

“Winning the ring is like the ultimate level of success,” Lillard told JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on “The Old Man and the Three” Apple podcast. “And I always think about it like how you said, like, you wrestle with that, like, I always think about it like, man, but like, I really do want to win. And I don’t think I would go crazy if I didn’t, but like I really want to win a ring.”

“And the thing that I always come back to is, I feel like I’ve checked the box on everything that makes me feel like if I was done today, I’ve had a successful career because I’d be fulfilled because I haven’t taken any shortcuts,” Damian Lillard added. “Everything I’ve done represents success.

“And as long as I’m able to just keep pushing forward and stand on it, then I’ve had a successful career. And obviously, if we win it, or if I win it, that will be the ultimate cherry on top. But I don’t think that I don’t think that’s what means success.”

In July, the Miami Heat proposed a trade package for the Trail Blazers that included Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks for a potential Lillard trade. However, Portland declined the overture. The Los Angeles Clippers, Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams interested in trading for Lillard.

Nevertheless, Lillard is only interested in playing for Miami at this point. Although the Heat are an Eastern Conference contender, the Trail Blazers’ asking price is too high. NBA insiders have also suggested that Portland is stalling the Heat trade in hopes that Lillard will retract his trade demand.

In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million extension with Portland. Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with the club. His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract. Therefore, he has over $215 million remaining on his deal.

In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. The seven-time All-NBA member shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

