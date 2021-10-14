Tristan Thompson gushes over Khloe Kardashian’s abs of steel

Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian began dating in August 2016. Brandon Jennings, a friend of the model, set them up on a blind date in Mexico. However, the couple separated again two months ago back in August. The breakup has not stopped the 10-year NBA veteran from checking out his ex-girlfriend’s social media posts, though.

On Instagram, Khloé posted a photo of her posing in fitness attire for Health Magazine on Wednesday. Minutes later, Tristan was one of her first followers to leave a comment. Kholé posted: “Thank you Health Magazine for having me on your cover. I worked so hard in the gym for this and I celebrated with pizza (my weakness) right afterwards.”

Tristan posted: “Wow! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel! BRB I need to do some sit ups.”

In August, according to E! News, the couple stopped trusting one another over the summertime. A friend of Khloé told the site, “Khloé really tried, but utlimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.” It sounds more like Tristan has yet to move on from her.

A couple of months ago, Tristan also made it a point to insinuate that people spread lies on social media all the time. NBA spectators and folks who couldn’t care less about basketball accused Tristan of cheating on Khloé with Jordyn Woods.

In response to the rumors, Tristan tweeted this message on Twitter: “Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore.” Regardless of what people are willing to believe, only Tristan and Khloé know the truth. As of 2021, the model’s net worth is $50 million.

Tristan Thompson is now on the west coast

Furthermore, before the social media drama, the 30-year-old’s offseason was intriguing enough. On Aug. 7, 2021, the Toronto native was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings. He is set to earn $9,720,900 for the 2021-22 NBA season. Tristan signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics on Nov. 30, 2020.

In April, Thompson sold his Bratenahl, Cleveland home that he shared with Khloé for $2.5 million. Per records, he bought the home in 2015 for $1.9 million. In December 2020, he listed the price of the home at $3.25 million. But, the asking price was too high for buyers, needless to say.