Last season, the UConn Huskies men’s basketball program had one of the most dominant runs in tournament history. They outclassed every opponent they played on their way to the school’s fifth national title in the last 25 years. The Huskies got some good news today when guard Tristen Newton withdrew from the NBA Draft. He announced that he is returning for his final season of eligibility to play for the Huskies.

Newton played his first three seasons at East Carolina where he was a 2021-22 All-AAC selection. This past season he played for the UConn Huskies and was their starting PG. He played in the G League Elite camp and had some solid highlights. However, he didn’t receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

That likely played into his decision to return to UConn for his final year of eligibility. Having Newton as a returning piece with be massive for head coach Danny Hurley’s squad. They have all intentions of being back-to-back national champs.

In his first season with the UConn Huskies, Newton thrived as the team’s starting PG. He played in 39 games this season and had 38 starts. Newton averaged (10.1) points, (4.5) rebounds, (4.7) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. The 22-year-old was the first player in program history to record multiple triple-doubles in a season.

Returning to the Huskies next season of their five starters is just sophomore guard Alex Karaban. Both Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo have declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Only Andre Jackson has yet to make a decision on whether he is declaring for the draft. His decision is expected to be announced soon.

Having Tristen Newton and Alex Karaban back for next season is crucial for the Huskies to keep their championship DNA. It’s extremely hard to repeat as national champs in college basketball. Keeping part of that championship roster for the 2023-24 season is a step in the right direction for coach Hurley and the Huskies.