As the Connecticut Huskies advance to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament, Dan Hurley’s coaching prowess is turning heads and attracting the attention of top basketball programs nationwide. The dynamic UConn coach, who once led Rhode Island to new heights, now has his eyes set on taking the Huskies all the way. With impressive victories against Rick Pitino’s Iona and St. Mary’s, Hurley’s stock is soaring. Let’s dive into the details of his contract, salary, buyout, and net worth.

Dan Hurley’s Journey to UConn

Hurley took the reins at Connecticut in 2018, after six successful years as the head college basketball at Rhode Island. Under his leadership, the Rams experienced two consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a conference championship.

Now, with three straight NCAA Tournament appearances at UConn, including this year’s thrilling journey to the Sweet Sixteen, Hurley’s coaching expertise is generating buzz among other top teams.

Dan Hurley’s Contract and Salary

In 2021, Hurley signed a contract extension with UConn that keeps him on board through March 2027. The deal includes a base salary of $2.9 million and offers incentives for academic and team performance.

Incentives

Hurley can earn up to $200,000 for a high graduation success rate and strong Academic Progress Rate (APR). Also, the team performance bonuses in Hurley’s contract are nothing to sneeze at, either:

$100,000 for winning the Big East regular season

$100,000 for winning the Big East Tournament

NCAA Tournament bonuses : $25,000 for the First Four $35,000 for the first round $50,000 for the second round $100,000 for the Sweet Sixteen $150,000 for the Elite Eight $200,000 for the Final Four $250,000 for the national championship game $400,000 for a national championship

: Final ranking bonuses : $50,000 for a top-25 finish $100,000 for a top-10 finish

:

Hurley will earn the greater of these figures for his NCAA tournament and final ranking bonuses. Additionally, Hurley has the opportunity to earn a $100,000 performance bonus at the discretion of the Athletic Director.

Dan Hurley’s Buyout

As interest in Hurley continues to grow, it’s important to examine the buyout clause in his contract. These clauses are designed to protect both parties in the event of an early departure.

Hurley would owe UConn the following amounts should he leave his role prior to the end of the contract:

$6 million if he leaves before April 2023

$4.5 million if he leaves before April 2024

$3.5 million if he leaves before April 2025

$2 million if he leaves before April 2026

Buyouts provide security for universities, ensuring they receive compensation if a coach decides to move on. For coaches, a buyout can serve as a deterrent, making it less likely they’ll leave for another opportunity.

Dan Hurley’s Net Worth

Dan Hurley’s estimated net worth is in the region of $5 million. This figure takes into account his years of coaching, both at Rhode Island and UConn, as well as his earnings from performance bonuses and other incentives. As Hurley continues to find success on the court, his net worth is likely to rise in tandem with his coaching profile.

Dan Hurley’s journey as the Connecticut basketball coach is a story of perseverance and passion. As the Huskies strive for glory in the NCAA Tournament, Hurley’s buyout, contract, and net worth serve as reminders of the dedication and hard work that has brought him to this point.

With a talented squad and a coach hungry for success, UConn fans have plenty to be excited about as they look to the future if they can keep Hurley at the helm.

