Warriors’ Klay Thompson calls 2024 retirement rumors ‘absurd’

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson released a statement on his unconfirmed 2024 retirement rumors that went viral on social media.

At the end of his interview, the five-time All-Star set the record straight. “Also, there’s a report out there — I have no intention of retiring in 2024.”

Regarding the 2022-23 NBA championship odds, a few NBA betting sites expect the Warriors to repeat. However, some sportsbooks are showing higher odds for the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

“If you write some dumb s—t like that, be held accountable,” continued Thompson. “That’s crazy. Just because I didn’t play 5-on-5 doesn’t mean I’m gonna retire. That is absurd.”

The false report may have had something to do with Thompson’s contract. In one interview with Mike Medina of NBA.com, the Warriors guard revealed that he had not yet talked to the front office about a potential extension.

Of course, his current deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 season. If not offered a new deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

But that doesn’t automatically mean retirement. He could sign a new contract in the future. For the 2022-23 season, Thompson will make $40,600,080.

While speaking with Medina, the 32-year-old explained the situation. “I have not talked to the front office about it,” mentioned Thompson.

“I’m just going to do what I got to do to be the best I can be every day. I’m going to be a great player. I know what I’m capable of.”

“I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer,” continued Thompson. “I’m fully confident in my abilities.”

Last season, the Warriors guard averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 32 starts. Due to his ACL injury from November 2020, Thompson missed the first half of the 2021-22 season.

On April 10, 2022, in the Warriors’ 128-107 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the guard scored a season-high 41 points in 31 minutes of action. He finished 16-of-29 (55.2%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-14 (50%) from 3-point range.

Moreover, in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals versus the Boston Celtics, Thompson passed LeBron James for second on the all-time NBA playoffs 3-pointers list.

In Game 5, the guard joined LeBron and teammate Stephen Curry as the only players in league history to make at least 100 3-pointers in the NBA Finals.

Now, Klay Thompson is focused on the present. On Tuesday, in the Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the guard finished his performance with 18 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in the team’s home opener.

For their next game, the Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. This matchup can be watched live on ESPN. Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is listed as out.