Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list, passing Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, in Wednesday night’s 134-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Thompson, 33, needed four 3-pointers to tie the four-time MVP and a fifth to overtake him. The 11-year veteran finished 8-of-18 (44.4%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 (50%) from 3-point range against Atlanta.

The five-time All-Star now has 2,348 career 3s, while James has 2,347 across his 21-year career. He also ended his outing with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one block in 31 minutes of action.

Thompson and James trail six other NBA players in career 3-pointers — Stephen Curry (3,562), Ray Allen (2,973), James Harden (2,856), Reggie Miller (2,560), Damian Lillard (2,510), and Kyle Korver (2,450).

Through 40 starts this season, Thompson is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 30.5 minutes per game. The California native is shooting 42.5% from the field, 38.9% beyond the arc, and a career-best 90.6% at the foul line.

Additionally, Thompson is fourth in the league in 3-pointers this season with 135. The two-time All-NBA member is behind Curry (172), Luka Doncic (143), and Paul George (142).

Furthermore, it was Golden State’s first game back after the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic last week. Milojevic suffered a heart attack last Tuesday night at a team dinner in Salt Lake City and died the next day.

During an emotional pregame ceremony at Chase Center, the two teams stood in solidarity near their team benches and listened as the Serbian national anthem played in his honor.

“It was not easy, but I thought our guys did a really good job of trying to make that transition and settle into the game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was very emotional. A lot of guys were in tears as the ball was being tipped.”

Jonathan Kuminga made all 11 of his shot attempts and finished with 25 points. He matched Hall of Famer Chris Mullin’s franchise record for most shots made without missing.

“It’s been a tough week,” Kuminga said. “Obviously we kind of regroup with everything that was going on and went out there and just enjoy and just have fun and do what Deki would want us to do.”

Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green earned their 400th regular-season victory together.

“That’s very special,” Thompson said. “Any time I am on the court with those two, I’m very grateful.”