Warriors not expecting 19-year veteran Andre Iguodala to return next season

The Golden State Warriors are not expecting 19-year veteran Andre Iguodala to remain on the roster ahead of the 2023-24 season. Iguodala re-signed with the Dubs last September on a one-year, $2.91 million contract. However, he appeared in only eight games off the bench in 2022-23, averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

“The Warriors do not expect Iguodala, 39, to be on the roster next season. “But my sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going,” general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told NBC Sports Bay Area in a “Dubs Talk” interview that will be released next Tuesday. “But he has my number. The phone is always on.”

Iguodala has played the last two seasons with Golden State. He’s spent eight of his past 19 seasons in the Bay Area. “We’ve communicated some this summer already,” Dunleavy said. “We’ll see. We’re not going to close the door on anything. “But my guess, and my belief, is that he won’t be back.”

Last September, the two-time All-Defensive member made the announcement that he would continue his NBA career while on his “Point Forward” YouTube podcast. Iguodala was contemplating whether or not to retire from basketball after winning a fourth ring in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is not anticipating 19-year veteran Andre Iguodala to return for the 2023-24 season

“We have decided that this special announcement is that I — I, myself, will be returning for my 19th season, and E.T. [Evan Turner] and I will be returning to the NBA throughout the season on the road to perform our ‘Point Forward’ duties,” Andre Iguodala said during his podcast.

When asked why he opted to return, the 6-foot-6 forward gave an interesting response. “Yeah, I’mma blame a few people. Uh, Steph Curry is one person that I’m going to blame,” he said.

“But, I know as a group, I’m blaming Draymond, Steph, Klay, Steve Kerr a little bit, and [then-general manager] Bob Myers. I think they just really showed me a lot of love. You know what I mean. They really help me see my presence outside of physically playing basketball.”

While with the Warriors, Iguodala won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP after averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The University of Arizona product also helped Golden State win three other championships in 2017, 2018, and 2022.

