The Golden State Warriors are not expecting 19-year veteran Andre Iguodala to remain on the roster ahead of the 2023-24 season. Iguodala re-signed with the Dubs last September on a one-year, $2.91 million contract. However, he appeared in only eight games off the bench in 2022-23, averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

“The Warriors do not expect Iguodala, 39, to be on the roster next season. “But my sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going,” general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told NBC Sports Bay Area in a “Dubs Talk” interview that will be released next Tuesday. “But he has my number. The phone is always on.”

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Andre Iguodala has been apart of seven of the last nine NBA Finals. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/DvqdcFqckf — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) July 29, 2023

Iguodala has played the last two seasons with Golden State. He’s spent eight of his past 19 seasons in the Bay Area. “We’ve communicated some this summer already,” Dunleavy said. “We’ll see. We’re not going to close the door on anything. “But my guess, and my belief, is that he won’t be back.” Last September, the two-time All-Defensive member made the announcement that he would continue his NBA career while on his “Point Forward” YouTube podcast. Iguodala was contemplating whether or not to retire from basketball after winning a fourth ring in the 2022 NBA Finals. Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is not anticipating 19-year veteran Andre Iguodala to return for the 2023-24 season