WATCH: Lakers fans boo President Joe Biden on jumbotron

Watch Los Angeles Lakers fans boo President Joe Biden on Crypto.com Arena’s jumbotron during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. In the Lakers’ 133-130 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James also became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

This was especially fascinating, considering California is a democrat state. Politics aside, America’s favorite pastime is booing the POTUS. Regardless of who gets elected, American citizens understand the tradition of despising politicians from all political parties.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers have 12th-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies greater odds. Watch the video below.

Lakers fans booing President Biden pic.twitter.com/KiegkRXzeX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2023

Fans were heard saying “We did it, Joe” and “Stop wasting our time.” President Biden’s speech was quite extensive. It clocked in at one hour, 12 minutes, and 40 seconds, making it the eighth-longest State of the Union address of the last 60 years, per Yahoo data.

Former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump delivered longer speeches than Biden. Clinton gave four addresses that lasted longer, and Trump delivered a total of three lengthy speeches.

Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union address was nearly one hour and 29 minutes. The shortest written address was also the first, delivered by George Washington in 1790. It was only 1,089 words, according to CNBC.

Fortunately, there was never a dull moment during the game. LeBron James drained a 14-foot fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer. James entered the game with 38,352 points, trailing the Hall of Famer by 35 points.

The four-time MVP ended his outing with 38 points on 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the field and four 3-pointers, along with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Watch the Lakers superstar become the league’s all-time leading scorer in the video below.

38,388 POINTS LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

“Everything just stopped,” said James. “It gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around and seeing my family, the fans, my friends. It was pretty cool.

“I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat. So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit. It was ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”