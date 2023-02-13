WATCH: LeBron James gets booed during Super Bowl LVII

Watch LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers get booed by NFL fans at State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the 19-time All-Star was filmed chilling with his wife, Savannah Brinson, as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. James was also active on Twitter throughout the big game.

Similar to millions of Philly fans and casual spectators, the 20-year veteran was upset over a questionable holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry during Kansas City’s final drive. The Lakers forward posted multiple tweets, such as “Rih got so many killer tracks!!!!” and “Sorry but I don’t like that call! Not for the Super Bowl man!”

They boo’ed LeBron and he put the crown on his head 😂👑 pic.twitter.com/EdBRJ7L6E7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 13, 2023

LeBron James has seen dozens of questionable calls go his way throughout his NBA career. Likewise, he’s been on the receiving end of bad calls once in a while as well. So, when the Lakers superstar feels a sports team got hosed in a championship game, he’ll call it out. Keep scrolling to watch the play for the debatable call.

The four-time MVP tweeted: “His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion.”

On Jan. 28, in the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss against the Boston Celtics, James attempted a go-ahead layup with 4.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, James’ shot was blocked by Jayson Tatum. To this day, the Lakers forward believes he was fouled.

During Super Bowl LVII, the zebras once again found themselves at the center of attention over a terrible call. In Eagles’ territory with the score tied 35-35 and 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes floated the ball toward the back of the endzone on 3rd-and-8 for an incomplete pass. Check out the controversial call below.

This was called holding Do you agree?

pic.twitter.com/9FzVFXkD9Q — PFF (@PFF) February 13, 2023

Sorry but I don’t like that call! Not for the Super Bowl man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2023

His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2023

Philadelphia fans assumed their team would receive one last possession with over a minute to work with. However, the side judge threw a flag on Bradberry after the play had ended for a controversial hold on Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Anyone who watched this game can see why the NFL has an officiating problem.

According to the rules, physical contact between receiver and defender is allowed within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Therefore, it should go without saying that a non-call would have been the correct call in this case. Consistency is everything. Down the stretch, it makes more sense for the refs to let the players play.

Championship games should never be determined by a ticky tack penalty. Despite a few bogus flags and missed calls, Super Bowl LVII was one of the most entertaining games in super bowl history.

Following KC’s 38-35 win on Harrison Butker’s 27-yard game-winning field goal, LeBron James congratulated Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “My brother @tkelce CONGRATS!!!!!!” the Lakers star tweeted. To watch other NBA-related miscellaneous videos, go to the main page.