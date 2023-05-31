During the 2023 postseason, a viral Corgi on Tik Tok has been giving predictions on who will win. The Corgi’s name is Lilo but goes by “Steph Furry” or “Fluffy Mamba” on social media. This Tik Tok account has gone viral this postseason for being fairly accurate on predictions. The dog’s owner throws mini basketballs in the air and the corgi uses its nose to “shoot” them into little hoops. Just yesterday, the account posted its predictions for the NBA Finals winner.

We’re not kidding when we say this dog is a Tik Tok star. The account has 1.4 million followers and has over 39.4 million likes. Watching the dog make predictions by making baskets is a fun way to keep sports and dog fans entertained. After their most recent video was published yesterday, the Nuggets were predicted as the champs.

“Steph Furry” has predicted that the Nuggets will win the NBA Finals 4-2 vs the Heat

This will be the viral Corgi’s last chance this postseason to make a prediction on a series. The video was posted yesterday and it predicted the Nuggets are going to win the series 4-2. Steph Furry has the Denver Nuggets winning Game 1 at home and then Miami taking Game 2. After that, Denver is predicted to win Game 3 on the road and then Miami winning Game 4 at home to even the series at 2-2.

After that, the Corgi had Denver winning Games 5 and 6 and closing out the series in Miami to win the franchise’s first NBA title. As far as NBA betting lines go, the Nuggets are the heavy favorites at (-480) to win the Finals this season. Denver had the best Western Conference record this season and they’ve played great team basketball to get to this point.

Miami is not going to go down without a fight as the scrappy #8 seed this postseason. They are just the second #8 seed in NBA playoff history to make it to the Finals, joining the 1999 Knicks. It won’t be easy for Jimmy Butler and the Heat to pull off an upset vs the Nuggets, but you can’t count the Heat out.