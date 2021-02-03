Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Frank Mason, Magic Agree to Two-Way Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Guard Frank Mason has agreed to a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mason, who has played three NBA seasons, provides backcourt depth to roster dealing with key players injured.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Aaron Gordon Out Four-to-Six Weeks with Left Ankle Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 2, 2021

By

Magic forward Aaron Gordon has a severe left ankle sprain — no fracture — and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: 76ers, Celtics, Nets Interested in JJ Redick

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

January 31, 2021

By

As Feb. 2 looms as the NBA’s deadline for teams to aggregate acquired players in a trade later, the New Orleans Pelicans have focused on the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics as potential trade destinations for JJ Redick, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Redick, whose family resides in Brooklyn, is believed to have a strong preference to return to the northeast area. No deal is imminent yet, sources said.

In the 76ers, Nets and Celtics, the Pelicans are targeting a championship contender for a trade home. All three teams have expressed interest, sources said. Redick is on a $13.1 million contract that expires at the end of the season.

Source: The Athletic

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Marcus Smart Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Grade 1 Left Calf Strain

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

January 31, 2021

By

Following an MRI this morning, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was diagnosed with a Grade I tear of his left medial gastrocnemius. He is currently expected to return in approximately 2-3 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Boston Celtics

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

ZigZagSport - Best Online Sportsbook & Casino

Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now