Blake Griffin: ‘I’m ready to go’ Should NBA Resume Season

After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin says he’s prepared to return if the NBA season resumes.

“I feel great. I’ve basically been cleared for a while now, I’ve just been stuck at my house,” Griffin said during an appearance on The Encore with Sage Steele. “I’m ready to go whenever things pick back up.”

Griffin was ruled out indefinitely at the time of his surgery. The 31-year-old has battled through hamstring and knee injuries since joining the Pistons in 2018 and was limited to just 18 games this season.

Source: Blake Griffin via Josh Weinstein of The Score