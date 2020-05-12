Headlines
Blake Griffin: ‘I’m ready to go’ Should NBA Resume Season
After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin says he’s prepared to return if the NBA season resumes.
“I feel great. I’ve basically been cleared for a while now, I’ve just been stuck at my house,” Griffin said during an appearance on The Encore with Sage Steele. “I’m ready to go whenever things pick back up.”
Griffin was ruled out indefinitely at the time of his surgery. The 31-year-old has battled through hamstring and knee injuries since joining the Pistons in 2018 and was limited to just 18 games this season.
Sources: NBA, NBPA Extend Deadline to Terminate Collective Bargaining Agreement
The NBA has reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to extend until September the 60-day window that preserves the league’s right to terminate the collective bargaining agreement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN.
For now, the extension staves off the NBA’s ability to trigger the nuclear option to its economic crisis — terminating the CBA under the force majeure event provision, which it could’ve done within two months of the March 11 shutdown of the league.
There’s optimism that the NBA and union can work through these issues and agree on how the league’s financial landscape will be recalibrated on a number of issues, including the 2020-21 salary-cap and luxury tax thresholds, sources said.
The NBA’s current CBA extends through the 2023-24 season, with a mutual opt-out available after the 2022-23 season.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Adam Silver: Season Could Resume at One or Two ‘bubble sites’
Sources: On call with players today, Adam Silver told NBPA membership: 1) “It would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start.” 2) That the NBA doesn’t have to make a decision on re-starting in season in May, nor does it have to decide right away in June.
Orlando and Vegas were the two ‘bubble’ sites that Silver mentioned on the call, sources said. He said that there were a number of other cities that inquired about hosting the NBA.
Sources: Bulls Considering Coaching Change
Try getting anyone with the Bulls who’s not wearing a shirt and tie to talk about coach Jim Boylen’s future.
It’s an exercise in futility.
However, things might be staying vague for a reason. The Sun-Times has learned that the Reinsdorfs, as well as former vice president of basketball operations John Paxson — now a senior advisor — would like Boylen to stay and have told him so.
Meanwhile, according to a source, Arturas Karni-sovas, the Bulls’ new head of basketball operations, and new general manager Marc Eversley have already had detailed discussions with players and retained front-office personnel — and are getting enough mixed feedback about the last year that they’re said to be leaning toward starting fresh with a new coach once the NBA decides how to resolve this season.