NBA
Evaluating The Ignite’s G League Season
With the G League season over, how’d the newcomer Ignite do?
The G League season ended last Thursday with the Lakeland Magic winning the championship over the Delaware Blue Coats. By all accounts, the five-week, fifteen-game season has been deemed a success both from a logistical and basketball standpoint. Playing in an Orlando bubble similar to what the NBA did last season, there were no positive COVID-19 cases during the season. But from a basketball standpoint, around 225 players got to develop and showcase their skills for NBA teams.
What made this season unique is that it was the first season with G League Ignite, a team comprised of five draft-eligible high school players surrounded by professional veterans that made a career in the NBA, overseas or in the G League. But, honestly, a big reason the G League made such an effort to compete at all this year was to allow Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd play.
Now that the season has ended, the league and fans can look back and ask if the program was a smash during the inauguration year?
The simple answer is that – until the 2021 NBA Draft and these prospects are drafted – it’s too hard to know right now. Without that information, the NBA and G League should be very happy with the program. Led by head coach Brian Shaw, the team was competitive throughout the season and spotlighted high school players with a viable option to play stateside without college.
In December, the Ignite played two exhibition games in California against a team comprised of G League veterans. The results were not pretty. Not only did they lose, but they also were not even competitive. It was not uncommon to hear NBA personnel comment that they didn’t think the Ignite would be able to win a game in the G League bubble.
Fast forward to February and the on-court was completely different. Not only did they compete, but they won games. The Ignite started 4-0 and the young, draft-eligible players impressed more than people thought. The jump from high school basketball to the G League cannot be understated. Up against driven, talented and hungry players that are fighting for their big chance, a target was put on this team and they responded.
Jonathan Kuminga stood out early and showed why his combination of size, athleticism and skill make him a tantalizing NBA prospect. Of course, he struggled towards the end of the season and was not able to play in the last three games due to injury. The platform was great for him though, and he has all but solidified himself as a top-five pick, where he could end up going as high as No. 2 overall.
Jalen Green, the player who was considered the top prospect going into the season did the opposite. He started off slow and progressed exponentially as the season went on. Front offices had to be happy with what they saw as a scorer, facilitator and the way he never lost his composure, even when things did not go his way.
Nix and Todd both played up and down during the season – but overall, they progressed as the season continued and put themselves in a good position for the draft.
The G League did a great job of surrounding the team with veterans who could mentor them on and off the court. These players included Jarret Jack, Bobby Brown, Brandon Ashley, Amir Johnson, Donta Hall, Reggie Hearn, Cody Demps and Jessie Govan. While the attention from fans and the media was on the draft-eligible prospects, these players also tried to prove that they can play at that level. Even better, halfway through the season, Donta Hall was signed to a 10-day contract by the Toronto Raptors.
While individual player development is the priority, these players are professionals and competitive – simply put, they want to win. The Ignite surprised a lot of people by making the playoffs as the No. 8 and final seed. While they fell in the first round, making the playoffs in their first year after being expected to be one of the worst teams was a great accomplishment.
Ultimately, the G League deserves credit for how well this team did. In the Ignite’s case, specifically, these players developed as the season went on and they exhibited their future ability to contribute at a higher level. Given how many things could have gone wrong this season, very few things did. Top high school players should legitimately consider this route if approached by the G League – and, given the organization’s track record, it’ll only get better as it progresses.
NBA
NBA Daily: What Bold Move Can the Hornets Make?
In the first edition of our “Best Move” series, Tristan Tucker takes a look at the Charlotte Hornets, a team in the midst of a playoff push and hoping for their first postseason appearance since 2016.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Charlotte Hornets are 18-18 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. It might seem appealing to some fans for the Hornets to go all in and chase a higher seed and first playoff appearance since the 2015-16 season.
However, in the first edition of Basketball Insiders’ “Bold Move” series, let’s take a look at the Hornets and how the best moves can often be the ones that aren’t made.
The boldest move the Hornets can make at the deadline is standing pat — and that’s absolutely what they should do. Looking up and down the roster, there are only a handful of players that would be worth trading away. But shaking up the team’s relatively young roster would be risky. It’s hard to sacrifice young talent for a playoff run in a year where the East is dominated by the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, too.
LaMelo Ball is obviously off-limits — and it would take a hefty price tag to move any of P.J. Washington, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges or Devonte’ Graham. Some would consider Terry Rozier as a piece worth moving, but Rozier is amidst a career season and looks like an outright All-Star at 26-years-old. Averaging 20.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 43.5 percent shooting from deep, it would make little sense to trade someone that compliments Ball so greatly.
Outside of that, the team has its end-of-bench youngsters in Nick Richards, Grant Riller, Nate Darling, Vernon Carey Jr. and Jalen McDaniels. It makes no sense to trade any of those young pieces now, especially with each displaying promising rotation potential.
Cody and Caleb Martin are excellent bench pieces for the Hornets, while Bismack Biyombo plays well enough in his role. There’s a case to be made for trading Cody Zeller, but a deal would only make sense for the Hornets if there was a clear and obvious upgrade available in the market. There are some centers available, but none that seem a clear and easy fit over Zeller, who averages 9.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
That leaves Malik Monk as the only player that could make sense to flip in a trade, hardly a big splash. Monk wasn’t extended by Charlotte, meaning that he will hit free agency this offseason. It’s definitely possible that Monk returns, as he’s been playing very well this season while averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per game.
However, this is the same Monk that was on the outs with Charlotte before. Last season, Monk was suspended for the use of PEDs and it seemed like his future with the Hornets was in jeopardy. While Monk played his way back into the rotation, it wouldn’t be a total shock if he was traded.
One trade scenario could be with the Orlando Magic, which would present a reunion with draftmate Dwayne Bacon and his former coach in Steve Clifford. Mo Bamba is a potential option for the Hornets, but it still feels unlikely that Monk is moved.
Aside from one or two moves around the edges, largely standing pat at the deadline is the smartest move for the Hornets. There’s no reason to sacrifice any of the great things the Hornets have going at the midpoint of the season. The team’s oldest player is Hayward, who is playing like he wants a spot on an All-NBA team while averaging 21.4 points per game, slashing a 48.1/40.6/86.5 shooting line.
Only four players on the entire roster are older than the age of 25, a remarkable turnaround from years past. Just two seasons ago, the team was strapped to huge contracts of aging veterans and, last season, many expected the Hornets to bottom out and be one of the worst teams in the league. Instead, the team battled and barely missed out on a spot in the bubble in Orlando.
It’s a slightly less successful version of the Memphis Grizzlies’ youth movement, but seeing such a young team be so competitive is a thrilling prospect for the future of the league. There’s no reason to move any of these pieces, especially when everything is working well. In fact, it makes sense for the Hornets to give out extensions to Rozier, Monk and Graham as soon as possible.
A ton of cash was spent on Hayward and Rozier, moves that were questioned at the time but have ultimately paid off. That duo’s production and the team’s overall competitiveness may finally make Charlotte an attractive free-agent destination, at least more so than they were a season ago.
Those contracts to Hayward and Rozier might’ve seemed huge at the time, but Charlotte can actually obtain a significant amount of cap space in the offseason that it can use to better itself even further. Combine that with the fact that the team has an open roster spot it could use on a buyout veteran and you have a team that looks like it can give some teams a scare in the playoffs. General manager Mitch Kupchak has done fantastic work with the Hornets, a job that doesn’t get appreciated nearly enough.
With the trade deadline in under two weeks, be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders as more rumors come to light!
NBA
NBA Daily: A Crowded Trade Deadline on the Horizon
Drew Maresca explores some of the assets available to contenders at a trade deadline that could be flooded with buyers.
The Brooklyn Nets acquisition of Blake Griffin is, for all intents and purposes, a declaration of war. Brooklyn is coming — and every other team with championship hopes this season had better pony up to add as much talent as is humanly possible.
As we approach the March 25 trade deadline, demand for established talent should increase following the Nets’ power play. And, with difference-makers in limited supply, those with one to spare stand to benefit. Of course, that increased demand might prove unwelcomed news to contenders, especially those that are already over-leveraged. Some teams, like the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, might be willing to shell out a future pick for a rotation piece, but will that be enough?
The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz are less conditioned to the cost of competing and might balk at the idea of trading significant future assets for a rental piece – but this year is different, as they and many other teams are approaching the sweet spot of their respective title windows.
The Nets shouldn’t be discounted from adding more, either. But, from here on out, Brooklyn is far more likely to wait out the buyout market, with eyes on Andre Drummond. In fact, given they only own their second round selections in 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2027, the Nets would be hard-pressed to add someone otherwise.
On the other side of this equation are the teams with impact players on expiring deals, especially those that were signed last Fall with the intention of swapping them later this season. Griffin-to-the-Nets kicks off the latest arms race, with the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, among others, set to capitalize.
Of the aforementioned contenders, Philadelphia is in the best shape in terms of draft capital. The 76ers owe just their 2021 and 2022 second round picks, along with their first in 2025. Further, they are even owed a 2021 second (via New York), a 2023 second (the most favorable of Atlanta, Charlotte or Brooklyn) and a 2024 second (via Miami).
The Bucks, meanwhile, are in a more precarious situation. They owe their 2021 and 2022 second-round picks, as well as their 2022 first rounder and a number of other future firsts starting in 2024 as a result of the Jrue Holiday trade. The Clippers owe their 2021 first to the Knicks in a pick swap, although that is unlikely to change hands, while their first round picks from 2022 to 2026 are spoken for, either outright or via swaps. The Jazz owe a number of future assets, too, including their 2021 first round pick, as well as each of their second round picks between now and 2024. The Lakers owe their first and second rounders this year, as well as their firsts in 2023 and 2024.
Despite the asset crunch, many of the aforementioned teams are motivated to win now. In other words, expect contenders to go fishing for just about any serviceable players — and get creative in providing compensation. But, realistically, who is available? Who is in demand? Let’s take a look.
1. Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
The 6-foot-5 Hield is a good scorer playing solid basketball at exactly the right time. He’s averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and shooting 37.8% from three. Hield and head coach Luke Walton had a major falling out late last year, according to Jason Jones of the Athletic, so Hield would probably welcome a trade. Further, Hield is already 28-years-old, while the Kings are still a ways away from contention.
A trade, in actuality, might be the best thing for both parties: Hield can get a fresh start with a team that has a chance to make some noise in the postseason, while the Kings can add a significant asset or two that should better fit the timeline of their rebuild.
2. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
Seeing a trend here? Barnes, like Hield, is a reliable wing and can offer some veteran savvy. He’s 6-foot-8, can defend multiple positions and contribute to winning in multiple ways; this season, Barnes has averaged 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 39.2% from three.
Barnes isn’t as flashy an addition as Hield, but he would be a big addition for most contenders.
3. Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons
Could the Pistons do it? Of course. But would they?
Doubt.
Yes, the team let Christian Wood walk in order to sign Grant — and the 10-27 Pistons are dead last in the Eastern Conference and obviously not competing. The 27-year-old Grant, meanwhile, is playing at an All-Star level: 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Why let that kind of an asset languish? In most cases, a team wouldn’t.
But this isn’t most cases. In a recent podcast appearance, James Edwards III said he’d be surprised if Grant is anywhere else post-deadline. Grant, now a featured option, would seem to be with Detroit for the long haul.
Of course, if other teams blow them away with an offer — and some almost surely will — the Pistons could change course quickly, regardless of what Grant might or might not want.
4. George Hill, Oklahoma City Thunder
Hill is a seasoned point guard — the prototypical veteran add at the trade deadline. An above-average defender with incredible length and a knock-down shooter, Grant led the league in three-point shooting last season (46%). He also boasts a better-than three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio.
Hill is 34, so trading for him isn’t a long-term solution. But a few seasons with Hill on-board, or even just this season, could be the difference between a championship or no championship for some contenders.
5. Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
Gordon has long been mentioned in trade rumors – and for good reason. Incredibly versatile, Gordon could help almost any contender anywhere on the court. Defensively, he can match up with almost anyone. On offense, Gordon can either play in the post, stretch the floor (to a degree — Gordon has shot 36.5% from three this season) and even serve as a secondary initiator.
Better yet, Gordon is, somehow, only 25-years old and would conceivably increase his value by sticking with an acquiring team long-term.
So, why would Orlando trade him? The Magic have been stuck in a rebuild for what seems like forever now. And, while Gordon is young enough that, if the Magic can get it together, he could lead the team into their next era, the package he would return would jumpstart a true teardown and position Orlando to, eventually, climb higher than the relative mediocrity they’ve known for the last few seasons. That sentiment would extend to the team’s 30-year-old All-Star, Nikola Vucevic, though the Magic thus far have been unwilling to involve him in trade talks.
Further, the Magic have a glut in the frontcourt, as the team committed to both Vucevic and Jonathan Isaac, whom the team gave a hefty contract extension to prior to the season, while they have third-year center Mohamed Bamba still waiting for his first real opportunity with the team. Whether they decide to tear everything down or move on with their current core, something will eventually have to give in the frontcourt.
And that something is likely Gordon.
Honorable Mention:
PJ Tucker and Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Eric Bledsoe and J.J. Reddick, New Orleans Pelicans
Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks and Austin Rivers, New York Knicks
Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. With an uncharacteristic number of contenders vying for a championship, some deadline deals might very well set one or two teams apart from the rest of the pack. But which contenders will truly commit to winning it all this season? We’ll find out soon enough.
NBA
NBA Daily: LaMarcus Aldridge’s Bleak Trade Market
The LaMarcus Aldridge era is coming to an end in San Antonio. Matt John dives into what could be a not-so-great market for the veteran big.
Former All-Stars agreeing to part ways with their teams is apparently the NBA’s latest fad.
First, Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers chose to part, then Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons. Now, after more than five seasons together, LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs have parted.
The writing had been on the wall for the Aldridge and the Spurs — and it showed on the court. Unfortunately, now his value is at its lowest. Benched for Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio was a minus-8.1 when the 35-year-old took the floor, per NBA.com. Much of that stemmed from Aldridge’s deficiencies on the defensive end — defense was never his forte — as the Spurs’ were plus-7.5 on that end with him on the bench. Surprisingly, Aldridge had been a negative on offense as well, with the team 0.7 points per 100 possession worse with him on the court.
The fact that Aldridge missed most of February only amplified his struggles. After he went down with a hip injury on Feb. 1, San Antonio won five of their next six, further diminishing his value. The Spurs’ chance to recoup any sort of major asset of value has long since passed, but they can still likely get something, if not immediate financial relief, for the big man in the last year of his deal. But from whom?
The knee-jerk reaction was the Boston Celtics, who can take on Aldridge’s contract with relative ease due to their Gordon Hayward trade exception. And, at least on paper, he’s a fit; his 36 percent shooting on 3.6 threes per game would make life a lot easier for Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. They would have to shed some salary, but could Aldridge do enough to warrant the move in the first place? General manager Danny Ainge has gone on record that he doesn’t plan to use the exception on a “band-aid.”
Would Aldridge be considered more of a “band-aid” than a legitimate contributor? Likely, though Boston may yet prove a landing spot for Aldridge, just expect it to be via buyout rather than Ainge utilizing the trade exception.
The Miami HEAT may prove a more immediate (and, for the Spurs, lucrative) option. The HEAT have been linked to Aldridge since it came out that he was available. Not only do they have expiring and expendable contracts to match in Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard, but either paired with a late first or early second round draft choice would be more than a good deal for San Antonio.
That said, Miami could just as easily use those contracts as salary filler in a deal for someone better than Aldridge. Yes, Aldridge should prove an upgrade over Olynyk and Leonard but, were the HEAT to trade for him, odds are that he would be the team’s backup plan as opposed to their primary target.
Beyond Boston and Miami, it’s hard to imagine many teams trading for Aldridge the player over Aldridge the contract. While some postseason-bound rosters could make use of him on the court, more teams would love to make use of his expiring contract to clear cap space next season. But would those teams be willing to offer similar compensation to one interested in his basketball talents?
The Oklahoma City Thunder might, given their 16-21 record. The Thunder have definitely taken a from last season, but they’ve managed to remain competitive — they may not make the postseason, but they can certainly make it difficult for those that will. Perhaps a swap of centers, Aldridge-for-Al Horford, could be in order, as Horford has seen a resurgence in his first season in Oklahoma City and could certainly help the Spurs in their playoff push. Further compensation could prove interesting — would the Spurs throw in a sweetener to push a deal through? — but may ultimately prove a deal-breaker for San Antonio.
Perhaps, in a similar vein, San Antonio and Cleveland could agree to an Aldridge-Drummond swap. The Cavaliers, for lack of interest or otherwise, have yet to move the center from their bench — and a deal could seemingly benefit both parties. The Spurs get a bit younger, while some time with Gregg Popovich may prove Drummond productive yet. For Cleveland, they save some money — possibly more were they to buy Aldridge out — and gain a veteran presence and mentor to aid their young roster.
Atlanta is another intriguing option. They may not be interested in Aldgride’s services, but they would certainly take on his deal to unload some of the ill-advised contracts they handed out prior to the season. And, if push came to shove, the Spurs might try to utilize some of their own younger assets, along with the cap-clearing contract that is Aldridge, to take a swing at the disgruntled John Collins.
None of these options are perfect for either the Spurs or Aldridge. But nothing ever is; and, while neither party is likely happy as to how their relationship came to an end, parting ways would seem to be the best for both.