NBA Daily: Depth Fueling Washington’s Turnaround
After a miserable start to the season, the Washington Wizards have won 12 of their last 14 and are close to a play-in berth. Tristan Tucker takes an in-depth look at two factors that are pushing the team over the edge.
Since starting the season at a miserable 17-32 mark, the Washington Wizards have won 12 of their last 14 games. The unlikely run gave the team a shot at the postseason that would’ve seemed laughable just mere weeks ago.
Now, the team is on the verge of making the play-in tournament. Let’s take a look at two key factors for the team and what has sparked Washington’s turnaround.
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal Clicking
The Wizards traded former franchise icon John Wall to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 2, 2020. The 2020-21 NBA season began on Dec. 22, 2020. It’s not hard to fathom why the backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal took a while to get back to their winning ways.
As they say, time heals all — and that’s certainly all it took for Westbrook and Beal.
“They don’t have that excuse bone that some players have,” said head coach Scott Brooks. “It’s easy to find it, there’s a lot. Travel, body hurts, ‘things I gotta deal with off the court,’ ‘I have a cold,’ ‘coach is not playing me,’ ‘I’m not getting shots. There are always excuses you can use but those two guys don’t use excuses. They lead. If you’re gonna have a chance to win back-to-backs [your two best players have to buy in].”
Westbrook was “only” averaging 21.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists, though, his shooting numbers were poor at a 43.2/30.9/61.3 split.
However, since April 7, the former MVP is averaging more assists and boards on more efficient shooting. Whereas Westbrook was sporadically available to begin the year, Westbrook started all 14 of the team’s last games.
“I coached [Westbrook] in the shortened season,” Brooks said. “I don’t even know what year it was, we had like five games in seven nights. By the fifth night, we had three games in a row, I wasn’t even worried. I’ve said it many times, that young man is different in a way that I love.”
Furthermore, Westbrook has 27 consecutive double-doubles, which is the longest streak of his career. Westbrook is at 177 career triple-doubles after the team’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, putting him just four shy of tying Oscar Robertson for most in league history.
“When you’re in this position and you get mentioned with greats like Oscar [Robertson], they compliment things you do for the game, it’s truly an honor,” Westbrook said. “It’s something I don’t take for granted.
“[Robertson] is someone that did more for the game, played in the era where it was tough being an African-American athlete in our game and he sacrificed so many things to play the game. I understand that and to me, I’m just grateful to be in the conversation with my name connected to his.”
In his short time with the Wizards, Westbrook is already the team’s all-time leader in triple-doubles.
“It’s really awesome,” Brooks said. “I can’t even think of any other words other than it’s pretty cool to see him, what he does. How he leads us off the court, on the court, in the locker room, in the hotel, on the bus, he’s just been terrific for our organization. I cannot be more happy for him and his family. He’s earned this. I’m hoping that he does get it … I’m thrilled. … He’s that good.”
The two-man lineup of Westbrook and Beal isn’t the team’s best, but it is the highest-rated of Washington’s six most-played two-man pairings.
And as always, Beal is completely dominating the season. His 31.3 points per game rank second in the NBA. One underrated aspect of Beal’s game is how he’s getting to the line and the rate at which he’s connecting. Beal is averaging 7.5 free throw attempts per game, which ranks second-most in his career. He’s making the most of those chances, shooting a career-high 90.1 percent from the line.
Role Players Stepping Up
While the team’s stars are playing stellar basketball, Washington has its role players to thank just as much for this spectacular run. Despite losing Thomas Bryant and Deni Avdija for the year, the Wizards still run deep.
Over the last 14 games, the Wizards’ bench is averaging 45.4 points per game, second-best in the league. That unit is also shooting a 54.8 percent clip from the floor, which ranks the best in the league.
Raul Neto, who Basketball Insiders talked to earlier this season, is averaging career-high numbers across the board and has slid into a starting role with the team.
“Just his consistent scrappiness. [Neto] just scraps,” Brooks said. “He grinds and plays every possession with a pure heart and he just competes. … [Neto] does a great job of driving and kicking … he’s consistent, love the guy. His teammates love him. He competes every day. Same demeanor game in and game out.”
Neto is averaging 8.4 points and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from three. Furthermore, Neto’s been a pest on defense to counter Westbrook and Beal’s scoring punch. Neto is one of just a few players with a positive defensive box plus/minus, something that’s easily noticeable by watching the team play.
In fact, the Wizards are 11-5 when Neto scores more than 12 points this season.
“I think having everybody healthy and having consistency in that,” Neto said of what sparked the midseason turnaround. “Most of the games we’re having mostly everybody. We don’t have games where we have three or four guys out and it kills our rhythm. … And definitely [Westbrook] and [Beal]. They’re having an amazing stretch playing well every game and being huge for us. I think it shows that their leadership is important. Not only talking or doing what they do but playing well for us, it’s been huge for us.”
Another player that has been an unlikely marvel is Daniel Gafford. Gafford’s arrival alongside Chandler Hutchinson at the trade deadline helped spark the 12-2 run. After a disappointing stint with the Chicago Bulls, Gafford has been a surreal glue guy for the Wizards.
In the 14-game sample size, Gafford is averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game in just over 18 minutes per night. During this time, Gafford boasts a whopping plus-23 net rating and a 104 defensive rating, both best on the team.
Gafford’s 5.1 box plus/minus is the best on the team, ranking ahead of Beal’s 3.4 and Westbrook’s 2.2.
While Gafford has undoubtedly helped shore up the Wizards’ frontcourt, Robin Lopez and Alex Len both deserve credit for holding down the fort without Bryant.
Len arrived midseason after a short stint with the Toronto Raptors. After his arrival, Len became a starter at the center position and is averaging 7.6 points per game on a highly efficient 63.4 percent clip. Len splits the time at that position with Lopez, who is having a bounce-back season on the same field-goal percentage as Len.
During Washington’s hot streak, Lopez is connecting at a ridiculous 73 percent clip from the floor.
Even rookie Anthony Gill is getting in on the fun in the frontcourt, averaging 9.3 points on 76.2 percent shooting in his last four games, earning expanded playing time.
“[Gafford] came in and gave us good minutes, Ish Smith came in and gave us good minutes,” Brooks said. “It seems like this last month and a half we’ve been playing good and then an out of nowhere guy would surface in any given game. I have confidence in any guy, that’s why I always tell them to stay ready. Recently, it’s been [Gill]. He hasn’t played all year but he stayed ready and he’s stepped up, that’s what you want. They put a lot of work in.”
And of course, fans can’t forget Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura, with Bertans shooting over 40 percent from deep at a high rate while Hachimura continues to grow in his age-22 season.
Even if the Wizards don’t make it far in the postseason, fans of the team have to feel good about the way the team responded in the wake of adversity. Losing Bryant and Avdija is not a small deal, and one can only wonder how different the Wizards would look if Beal and Westbrook had a full training camp to click.
With a first-round pick in tow and a full offseason ahead, the Wizards’ once-dim future might be brighter than many once thought.
“I think we have a good team,” Brooks said. “We got some good players, continuity as a group. We’ve had guys step up any given game, like tonight it was [Gill] who stepped up and gave us good minutes.
“We’re healthy. We have a good team. We’ve had a lot of stuff go on and I think the biggest thing is we stayed with it. We still have nine games to go and we’re going to play how we’ve played. Every game, every day is important. It seems like every night someone is stepping up.”
Kevin Knox II Needs A Fresh Start
In the NBA Draft, late-lottery teams typically face tough decisions. The late lottery is usually home to teams with some – albeit not a whole lot – of talent. Ideally, teams in the late lottery are up-and-coming, allowing them to either draft based on need or take a chance on someone they can bring along slowly.
In 2018, the New York Knicks had the ninth pick in the draft. Due mostly to a talented draft class, there were still a few strong prospects in play when it was the Knicks turn to make a selection.
Prior to the 2018 draft, the Knicks had been closely linked to Mikal Bridges. There were also rumors about their interest in Miles Bridges. Michael Porter Jr. was looked at as a long shot to drop to ninth, but he, too, was available when the Knicks made their selection.
Ultimately, the Knicks went with a less established forward from Kentucky – Kevin Knox II. The Kentucky product initially looked the part, impressing in his first Summer League. Knox averaged 21.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He was even named to the All-NBA Summer League First Team.
His first season was similarly impressive. As a 19-year-old role, Knox averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game, scoring 20 or more points 11 times – including a career-high 31 points against the Philadelphia 76ers in January 2019. He shot 37% from the field – which definitely requires improvement – and 34.3% on three-point attempts.
But everything can’t be summed up by stats. Knox demonstrated a strong foundation. He proved to be a fluid athlete, even against NBA-level competition, and the form on his jump shot was clearly a strength.
Knox also had his work cut out for him – but initially, the areas of game requiring work seemed easy enough to improve—namely, strength, shooting and shot selection. Knox’s biggest need – from this writer’s perspective, anyway – was that he avoided contact at the rim, opting to rely on off balance floaters far too often. But that’s an easy fix involving strengthening and repetition.
Knox’s second go-round in Summer League was as impressive as his first. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He demonstrated a more complete game throughout Summer League play, and he looked more comfortable picking his spots, all the while helping to accommodate the new rookie, RJ Barrett.
But confidence is a fickly beast, especially for NBA players, and Knox’s confidence quickly took a hit in his Sophomore season. And it had little to do with him or his game.
Coaching is paramount to player confidence. A select few guys really know they belong, but most young players are only as good as their opportunities. In his rookie season, Knox had a player-advocate for a coach in David Fizdale. In the 21 games that Fizdale was still the Knicks’ coach in 2019-20, the Knicks struggled and Knox slumped a bit – averaging just 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.2 minutes per game on 37.1% shooting and 35.9% on three-point attempts.
After Fizdale was let go, the Knicks promoted Mike Miller to interim head coach. Miller dealt with all of the same pressures as Fizdale, but he also had to struggle with the idea that his NBA future would be based squarely on the final 44 games of the season, a fact that likely motivated him to lean on his more proven players – Knox was not a part of that group.
Knox averaged only 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 16.9 minutes per game under Miller, shooting 35.3% from the field and 30.6% on three-point attempts.
Knox has had a tough go-of-it as a professional so far. He’s had three coaches in three seasons. Coach Tom Thibodeau is by far the best of the bunch, and he’s had an incredibly positive effect on many of the younger Knicks – but Knox is simply not in his rotation. Once again, it’s not his fault; he’s plays the same position as All-Star Julius Randle, who is Thibodeau’s most beloved workhorse.
Knox is receiving just 11.6 minutes per game in 2020-21, in which he’s posting 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists. His shooting is improved – 39.9% from the field and 39.1% on three-point attempts – but he’s too far down the bench for it to matter. He’s scored in double-figured just three times this season, and he’s received 25 DNP-CDs through 63 games.
New York is a tough place to play, especially for kids who aren’t brimming with confidence. Somehow Knox is still only 21-years-old, so he could very realistically make his mark yet – after all, most teams would trip over themselves to grab a young 6’7” shooter with a good first step. But it’s unlikely to happen in the Big Apple — which is unfortunate because he has all of the tools.
But switching gears, imagine if the Knicks had taken any of the other guys they were linked to prior to the 2018 NBA Draft? Porter Jr. Mikal Bridges. Miles Bridges. All three have made their mark on the league, and all three would add tangible skills that would benefit the Knicks. It’s hard to imagine any of those three failing to develop into what they’ve become.
This past Monday, Mikal Bridges came to the Garden and gave them an up-close look at what they passed up. Bridges scored 21 points on three-for-six shooting from three-point range in a eight-point Phoenix victory. That game snapped a nine-game win streak for the Knicks.
Examining past drafts picks is an exercise in futility. Players develop partially because of their teammates, coaches and training staffs. You can’t just grab a player’s stats three years into his career and drop him on a roster that developed partially due to the ramifications of the picks they made since.
But it’s pretty clear that any of the other three prospects to whom the Knicks were linked would have produced more for a team currently in need of offensive fire power.
As for Knox, his inability to secure a consistent role under Thibodeau and the crowding at his position mean it’s it’s unlikely that a role materializes for him in the near future. A fresh start elsewhere is probably best. It’s not his fault. It’s just the way it is.
NBA AM: Now What? – Oklahoma City Thunder
Matt John continues Basketball Insiders’ Now What series by diving into the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Welcome back to another edition of Basketball Insiders’ Now What? Series. Today, we’re focusing on the once-revered-now-rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have lost twice the amount of games that they won this season, which is pretty much right where we expected them to be. In spite of their immediate prospects as a team not looking good for the next couple of years, there may not be a young team whose future is brighter than OKC.
They already have the face of the franchise in the works. They have a few other intriguing young assets. They have barrels of first-round picks to use. Their record of 21-42 won’t impress anyone, but what’s there not like about where the Thunder are headed?
Strengths
You can’t spell strength without S-G-A!
Okay, yes you can, but the point is, OKC already had its new face of the franchise before their rebuild even started when they traded for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not many players can say that they averaged almost 24 points on 51/42/80 splits, but Gilgeous-Alexander can! Adding the 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game, and you’ve got a young superstar in the making! Oh and as an added bonus, Shai’s got some nice tutelage from Chris Paul last year and some gritty playoff experience from the last two postseasons, so when the Thunder start taking off, their new face of the franchise has got a good idea of what to expect in a playoff atmosphere.
He’s not the only bright spot in OKC. There is also Lu Dort. He’s followed up with a modest improvement in an increased role in Oklahoma City after a pretty solid performance in the bubble. 14.2 points a game is a pretty solid jump from 6.8, even if his shooting splits are not-so-modest at 40/35/75. Upon further review, Dort’s April numbers show that he might just have another gear or two to his game. 25.7 points and 5.7 rebounds with 47/46/72 splits in a seven-game span can make one wonder. Considering he hung 42 on the Utah Jazz, the winningest team in the NBA fighting tooth and nail to get homecourt advantage, Dort might be in the running for Most Improved Player next season.
Of course, there are other youthful prospects, like Moses Brown, Darius Bazley, and Keinrich Williams. They deserve a shout-out, but Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort. Those guys should be on OKC’s next playoff team.
Weaknesses
When teams are rebuilding, it’s their full intention to be weak. That’s why it’s a little difficult to point out weaknesses in a team that doesn’t have much strength, to begin with. But can there be weaknesses in their rebuild? Let’s find out.
In spite of being one of the worst teams in the league, the Thunder can sleep well at night knowing that their future is in good hands. Sure their roster is weak, but they knew that all too well when they tore it all down in the offseason. It’s a small price to pay for what should be a great future ahead. They could not have played this any better. There is one loose end – Al Horford.
There’s no enjoyment in ragging on Horford because he’s had a nice bounceback year following the outright disaster he was in Philadelphia. By all indications, he still has enough left in the tank that by all accounts, he should be on a team that’s trying to win. It’s just that, nobody is going to want to pay almost $42 million (should he be waived in 2022) for a big approaching his mid-30s. The only way to trade someone like that is for a worse contract or if you’re planning on attaching assets to get him out.
The Thunder have publically declared their intentions of trading Horford this summer. Realistically, their options are either to wait out the contract until they can waive it, or waive it now and stretch the cap hit.
Opportunities
This section is probably what’s brought up the most by viewers who know anything about the Thunder these days. If there’s one thing OKC is knee-deep in, it’s opportunities. They own 17 first-round picks from now until 2026. Thanks to Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the Thunder have unprotected first-rounders that could be golden not too long from now or at could draw a disgruntled superstar in a trade. Other rebuilding teams would kill to be in a situation like that.
But there’s also something else they have on their hands. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort have deserved every last bit of praise thrown their way, but the one prospect that’s made everyone a bit curious is one Aleksej Pokusevski. Poku’s traditional stats won’t jump out at you in the slightest, but his slender frame, passing vision, and shooting stroke make him an unorthodoxly exciting prospect.
There may not be a player rawer in the league than Poku right now. For all we know, he could be a Giannis-type prospect or he could be another Perry Jones III. Either way, the tantalizing potential with Poku could very well be the deciding factor in if this new era of Thunder basketball being ushered in will be more fruitful in the playoffs than the last.
Threats
So, about those first-round picks. It’s never a bad idea to accumulate assets when you’re rebuilding. You just have to make sure you don’t go too overboard because one way or another, those assets are turning into players. This was a conundrum that Boston went through not too long ago. In the 2016 NBA Draft, the Celtics had eight picks. Five years later, the only one that has remained with the team is Jaylen Brown. Everyone else was traded away or waived in a couple of years. In other words, the assets were wasted.
OKC hopefully will do everything they can to not back themselves into a similar corner, but those 17 first-round picks over these next six years are going to be 17 human bodies one way or the other. The Thunder will have to choose carefully what they’re going to do with them. Luckily, Oklahoma City has all the time in the world to think up their next move, but this is something that they cannot brush to the side.
It’s saddening knowing that the Thunder had a decade-long window on their hands in the 2010s and only managed to get to the finals once. But, instead of moping around thinking about what could have been, they’ve been heads-on in their rebuilding approach. They now have the privilege of simply developing a fun and energetic product before it turns into something more meaningful.
But at some point or another, they’ll need to remember that they can’t go through a deja vu.
Under The Radar Rookies Who Have Impressed
Ariel Pacheco takes a look at which rookies have flown under the radar this season, flashing their potential in limited roles and minutes.
Teams are constantly looking for under-the-radar guys who fall in the draft for whatever reason. They often aren’t expected to immediately contribute, but every year there are guys who are selected well past the lottery who impress. A lot of these rookies happen to be playing on bad teams, meaning they don’t receive as much notoriety as some other rookies.
Here are five guys who have flown under the radar this season, showing potential and producing when given the opportunity even in limited minutes.
Malachi Flynn – Toronto Raptors
Flynn didn’t play much to start the season. Even with that said, he showed flashes of his potential in the preseason. His stellar play of late isn’t as surprising as the other names on the list, as many expected Flynn would be able to contribute at the NBA level. However, with extended playing time, Flynn has begun to really showcase his talent.
In the month of April, Flynn is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He also happens to be shooting 40.3 percent from three on nearly 5 attempts a game. Flynn is showing an ability to hit tough shots and create for himself and others. It helps he has two All-Star caliber point guards to learn from in Kyle Lowry and Fred Vanvleet ahead of him. The Raptors have to be excited with Flynn, who was the 29th selection in the first round.
Jaden McDaniels – Minnesota Timberwolves
McDaniels was selected one pick before Flynn and has flashed serious potential as a 3-and-D wing. He has shown an ability to switch 1-5 defensively, which bodes well for his NBA future. His defense may be his best skill to date and should keep him in Minnesota’s long-term plans. He’s still raw in some aspects, but that’s expected from someone who was selected at 28th overall.
McDaniels has shown that he’s capable of knocking down three-pointers as well. He’s shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc and a nice-looking stroke. The Raptors have to be satisfied with McDaniels who they acquired in a draft night trade. In theory, he slots in nicely with a team starving for defenders alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Chuma Okeke – Orlando Magic
Okeke isn’t a typical rookie. He was drafted in 2019 with the 16th pick but missed the entire season due to a torn ACL, which gave him a season on the sidelines. Okeke’s stats don’t jump off the page but he has shown signs of potential being a productive NBA player. He’s shown some defensive potential, scoring ability and even some passing chops.
The Magic’s trade of Nikola Vucevic signaled that they were going full rebuild and focusing on developing their younger guys. Okeke is one guy who has and will continue to benefit from the extra touches. His development this season has been fun to watch and it seems as though the Magic hit on this pick even if they had to wait a full season to find that out.
Naji Marshall – New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans are filled with young talent from top to bottom, even if their performance this season hasn’t been reflective of that. They signed guard/wing Naji Marshall to a two-way contract after he went undrafted. He’s only appeared in 22 games this season, but he has flashed some 3-and-D potential. He got his chance after injuries hampered the Pelicans roster, but has continued to hold a spot in the rotation due to his performance.
The Pelicans have been starved of shooting and Marshall has helped some, shooting 34 percent from three. He has consistently made the right defensive rotations for a team that has needed it. It’s always difficult being a guy on a two-way contract, but Marshall has made the most of it. His coach Stan Van Gundy has sung his praises.
Kenyon Martin Jr. – Houston Rockets
Martin has gone under the radar due to playing in Houston, one of the league’s worst teams. However, he’s been one of the most fun defensive rookies to watch. He has multiple highlight blocks due to his vertical leap. He’s blocked Rudy Gobert and Kristaps Porzingis’ dunk attempts as a 6’6 guard. He covers a ton of ground on that end.
Martin is more than just a highlight reel. The numbers aren’t spectacular, but he has tons of defensive potential along with some intriguing passing skills. His offensive game is still a work in progress; his shooting ability in particular. He does happen to have a high motor and it isn’t difficult to see a role for him in the future. He was the 52nd overall pick in this past year’s draft. With some more time to develop, the Rockets could potentially have a really great defensive player.
Every rookie class has guys who fly under the radar for a variety of different reasons. These rookies have shown flashes of being rotational NBA players.