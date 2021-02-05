Headlines
Report: Kevon Looney Out Two Weeks with Left Ankle Sprain
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who suffered a left ankle sprain during last night’s game against the Boston Celtics, underwent an MRI last night. The MRI confirmed the sprain. Looney will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks.
Source: Golden State Warriors
Report: George Hill Out Four Weeks with Right Thumb Injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that guard George Hill underwent a minor procedure today to address a mallet finger injury of his right thumb.
In 14 games (all starts) this season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per contest on 50.8 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 84.0 percent from the line in 26.3 minutes per game.
Hill will be reevaluated in four weeks. The procedure was performed by Steve Shin at the Kerlen-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, Calif.
Source: Oklahoma City Thunder
Sources: Frank Mason, Magic Agree to Two-Way Deal
Guard Frank Mason has agreed to a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mason, who has played three NBA seasons, provides backcourt depth to roster dealing with key players injured.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Aaron Gordon Out Four-to-Six Weeks with Left Ankle Sprain
Magic forward Aaron Gordon has a severe left ankle sprain — no fracture — and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter