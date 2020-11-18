Headlines
Sources: Bucks-Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic Sign-and-Trade ‘in peril’
Sources tell The Athletic the Bucks-Kings sign-and-trade which was expected to send restricted FA Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova is in peril, as there was never an agreement from the 28-year-old small forward to join the Bucks and that element has become a major issue. High-ranking team official says deal has issues and outcome is unclear.
Source: Sam Amick of The Athletic
Headlines
#7 – Killian Hayes – Detroit Pistons
With the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected Killian Hayes.
Hayes is a big (6-foot-4), young (19 years old) point guard who’s passing and leadership can potentially jump-start a franchise. He’s a lefty who showed serious improvement in his three-point shooting during the 2019-20 season while playing for Cholet in Germany. He’s an above average defender and possesses incredible upside.
Hayes was criticized for a lack of athleticism, but much of that criticism is assumed to be overblown considering his success in the most elite professional league in Europe. The Pistons need a franchise point guard, so Hayes will be a welcome addition. Detroit’s climb to respectability could be a long one, but adding a floor general is a major first step.
Headlines
#6 – Onekya Okungwu – Atlanta Hawks
With the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks select Onekya Okungwu from USC.
With Okungwu, the Hawks get the defensive help that they desperately need. Yes, between John Collins and Clint Capela, the Atlanta already has a glut of talented big-men. But Okungwu brings a certain versatility to the lineup that those two don’t, particularly on the defensive end.
Okungwu has long been lauded for his defense. He was a strong rim-protector for the Trojans – Okungwu averaged 2.7 blocks a game – and more than held his own in the pick-and-roll.
Even if he’s offensively raw, Okungwu is another step in the right direction for Atlanta.
Headlines
#5 – Isaac Okoro – Cleveland Cavaliers
With the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers select Isaac Okoro from Auburn.
Okoro is an intriguing wing prospect. Athletic with good size, Okoro’s combination of strength and agility, with time, should mesh perfectly with Cleveland’s young guards, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, on offense. Meanwhile, Okoro’s defensive game should translate right away; one of the better wing defenders in college basketball, Okoro can guard multiple positions and has the tool to be a lockdown perimeter defender in the NBA.
Okoro has room to grow. But, right away, he would seem to be a promising add to the Cavaliers young and developing core.
