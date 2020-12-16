Connect with us

Sources: Bulls to Waive Noah Vonleh

6 hours ago

Yahoo Sources: Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh has tested positive for COVID-19 and begins mandatory 10-day quarantine. He will be waived. I’m told he is feeling good overall.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Agree to Supermax Extension

6 hours ago

December 16, 2020

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Paul George, Clippers Agree to Max Extension

5 days ago

December 11, 2020

All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Bucks, HEAT Among James Harden’s Preferred Trade Destinations

5 days ago

December 11, 2020

Along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets star James Harden now also has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, sources with knowledge have told The Athletic.

Harden is in Houston complying with the NBA’s coronavirus testing protocol, and sources close to the team and Harden expect the former league MVP to remain professional while also keeping some pressure on the Rockets to address his trade demands. The NBA ruled on Wednesday that Harden must register six negative coronavirus tests before practicing with the Rockets, a source said.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

