Sources: Cavaliers Make Tristan Thompson Available in Trade Talks

57 seconds ago

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson is available on the market with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Thompson, 28, would be an ideal addition for a number of teams looking to bolster their roster with a defensive and rebounding presence for a serious playoff run, sources said.

Sources said the Cavaliers are in “asset accumulation mode” after a 131-112 loss to Golden State at home on Saturday.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

Sources: Andre Iguodala Prepared to Sit Out Rest of Season Barring Trade

5 mins ago

February 3, 2020

Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline.

Source: David Aldridge on Twitter

Sources: Rockets ‘actively discussing’ Clint Capela with Multiple Teams

23 hours ago

February 2, 2020

The Houston Rockets are actively discussing several trade scenarios involving center Clint Capela, including with a host of Eastern Conference franchises, league sources told ESPN.

The Rockets are engaged in three-way trade possibilities that might allow for them to use Capela to gather the draft assets needed to acquire an impact wing player, league sources said.

In talks around the league, the Rockets are expressing hope they can find a deal — or a series of deals — that would bring them back a wing and a center for Capela by Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Report: Kyrie Irving Out One Week with Right Knee Sprain

24 hours ago

February 2, 2020

An MRI performed this morning on Kyrie Irving’s right knee confirmed last night’s diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain. Irving will be re-evaluated in one week. #Nets #NBA

Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

