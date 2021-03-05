Sources: Cavaliers ‘open to discussing’ Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince, JaVale McGee in Trades

Minnesota [Timberwolves] has shown interest in power forwards around the league, including Atlanta’s John Collins and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, sources said. Both players have significant asking prices in the marketplace. The Timberwolves had substantive conversations with the Magic on Gordon prior to his severe ankle sprain last month, sources said, and those talks are expected to resume as he nears his return to the floor.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic