Sources: Dante Exum Out One-to-Two Months with Right Calf Strain

Spurs guard Derrick White has suffered a minor fracture on a toe in his left foot and his return will be based on response to rehab, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Spurs guard Derrick White has suffered a minor fracture on a toe in his left foot and his return will be based on response to rehab, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2021

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter