Sources: Dante Exum Out One-to-Two Months with Right Calf Strain
Cavaliers guard Dante Exum is expected to miss one-to-two months with strained right calf, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Derrick White Out Indefinitely with Fractured Toe
Spurs guard Derrick White has suffered a minor fracture on a toe in his left foot and his return will be based on response to rehab, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: TJ Warren Out Indefinitely after Left Foot Surgery
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is expected to miss a significant portion of the regular season, sources told ESPN, after he has surgery to correct a stress fracture on his left foot.
The Pacers on Thursday night described the surgery as repairing “a small navicular” fracture.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Report: Zach Collins Out Indefinitely after Left Ankle Surgery
Portland Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins underwent revision surgery today to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis.
Collins previously underwent ankle surgery on September 1.
Collins is out indefinitely and his status will be updated accordingly.
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
