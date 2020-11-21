Connect with us

Sources: Joe Harris to Re-Sign with Nets

Free agent guard Joe Harris has agreed to a four-year, $75M deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Mark Bartelstein @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Jerami Grant, Pistons Agree to Deal

November 20, 2020

Free agent Jerami Grant has agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA
@Stadium.

Deal negotiated by agent Mike Kneisley.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Goran Dragic to Re-Sign with HEAT

November 20, 2020

Goran Dragic announces that he’s back with the Miami Heat. Source tells AP it is a two-year deal, the second year is at the Heat option.

Source: Tim Reynolds on Twitter

Sources: Christian Wood, Rockets Agree to Deal

November 20, 2020

Free agent F Christian Wood has agreed to a three-year, $41M deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

