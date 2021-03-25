Headlines
Sources: Kings, Pistons Swap Cory Joseph, Delon Wright
The Detroit Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Kings are sending a 2021 via second-round pick via Lakers and their own 2024 second-rounder to Pistons in the deal, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Kyle Lowry Seeking Two-Year Extension if Traded
Acquiring [Kyle] Lowry, a Philly native who played at Villanova and Cardinal Dougherty High, would do just that. However, it could be expensive.
The [Philadelphia] Sixers and Miami Heat are having talks with the Toronto Raptors to acquire the six-time All-Star point guard in a trade. However, Lowry, 34, wants some indication that a potential destination is willing to give him a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year, according to sources. He’s making $30 million in the final year of his Raptors deal.
Headlines
Sources: Bulls Listening to Offers on Lauri Markkanen
Teams have expressed interest in Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, and Chicago is listening to potential suitors, sources said. Markkanen has had a bounce-back season for the Bulls, averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point land. Markkanen will be a sought-after restricted free agent this offseason.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Headlines
Sources: Celtics, Nuggets Interested in Evan Fournier
The Denver Nuggets inquired about reacquiring sharpshooter Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic. Fournier, 28, who is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range this season, began his career in Denver but was traded to Orlando in the summer of 2014. Fournier’s name is also being bandied about as an option for the [Boston] Celtics (see below). He’s making $17 million in this the final year of his contract.
Source: Joe Vardon of The Athletic