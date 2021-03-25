Sources: Kings, Pistons Swap Cory Joseph, Delon Wright

The Detroit Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

The Detroit Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021



Kings are sending a 2021 via second-round pick via Lakers and their own 2024 second-rounder to Pistons in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/yXGXXwbsL6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

