Sources: Warriors Fear Klay Thompson Suffered ‘significant’ Achilles Injury
Yahoo Sources: The fear is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has suffered a significant Achilles injury. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow morning.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
#30 – Desmond Bane – Memphis Grizzlies
With the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies select Desmond Bane from TCU. The Grizzlies acquired the pick in a trade with the Boston Celtics.
Bane, a 43.3 percent shooter in his four years at TCU, is one of the draft’s best from distance. Comfortable as a spot-up shooter, off the dribble and coming off screens, Bane should immediately contribute to a Grizzlies team that ranked just 23rd in three-point shooting a season ago. Bane is willing to move with or without the ball and more often than not will see the right play and know when to make it.
Defensively, Bane’s fundamentals are strong and, for what he lacks in pure athleticism, he more than compensates for with his strength and quickness in his defensive stance. He isn’t going to be a game-breaker for Memphis, but he should be more than able to hold his own on every possession.
That lack of athleticism may limit his overall upside, but the Grizzlies, with the 30th pick, should be overjoyed that Bane fell into their lap. He should contribute almost immediately off the bench, despite the fact that the Grizzlies already had one of the highest-scoring benches in the NBA (41.1 points per game) last season.
#29 – Malachi Flynn – Toronto Raptors
With the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors select Malachi Flynn from San Diego State.
Flynn was a player who really improved his stock this past college season. Not an overly athletic guard, Flynn is still an incredibly smart floor general and can run his own offense. Crafty and eager to attack, Flynn finished the season averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. A strong shooter and a willing defender, Flynn should have no trouble carving out a spot for himself on the Raptors bench.
#28 – Jaden McDaniels – Minnesota Timberwolves
With the 28th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves select Jaden McDaniels from Washington. This pick was originally held by the Los Angeles Lakers, but eventually made it’s way to Minnesota via the Oklahoma City Thunder.
McDaniels, a 6-foot-10 forward, is versatile enough to be a real weapon at the NBA level. Long and athletic, McDaniels is a strong shooter with a smooth jumper and , should he add some strength to his frame, should become a strong finisher at the rim. On the defensive end, standing 6-foot-9 with a near 7-foot wingspan, McDaniels can match up with nearly any position. That said, he has a long way to go in terms of his patience on that end of the floor; McDaniels led the Pac-12 in personal fouls (100) and was called for six technicals.
He’s a bit of a project, for sure. But, still only 19-years-old, the potential is there. In time, he should develop into a nice frontcourt piece and complement to Karl-Anthony Towns.
