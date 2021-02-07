Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Knicks, Pistons ‘engaged in active talks’ on Derrick Rose, Multiple Teams Interested

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Derrick Rose era in Detroit is nearing a resolution, as the two sides are working to sort out his future.

The New York Knicks are engaged in active talks to acquire the Pistons guard, a move that would reunite the former league MVP with head coach Tom Thibodeau, sources tell The Athletic.

Sources say the Pistons have received interest in Rose from several teams. He has not played since Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the Pistons’ game in Denver on Monday was postponed due to health and safety protocols and Rose then sat three consecutive games versus Utah, Phoenix and the Lakers. Rose missed Tuesday’s game in Utah with what the team termed as a stomach issue, sat Friday due to “rest” and Saturday due to “personal reasons.”

Source: Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: NBA, NBPA Agree to Host All-Star Game in Atlanta

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

February 5, 2021

By

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to host the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are finalizing details of the plan as soon as Thursday.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Kings Exploring Trade Options for Nemanja Bjelica

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

February 5, 2021

By

This has been the subject of some confusion and a little mystery, but the bottom line is [Nemanja] Bjelica would welcome a trade and the [Sacramento] Kings are quietly working on it. League sources tell The Sacramento Bee the Kings explored trade possibilities involving Bjelica around the time of the NBA Draft in November and will continue to work through their options leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

Source: Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Christian Wood Could See ‘extended’ Absence with Right Ankle Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

February 5, 2021

By

The Rockets are concerned that star center Christian Wood could be sidelined for an extended period after injuring his right ankle for the second time in a span of less than three weeks, sources told ESPN.

“It didn’t look great,” coach Stephen Silas said. “It was unfortunate.”

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

ZigZagSport - Best Online Sportsbook & Casino

Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now