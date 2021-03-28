Headlines
Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge to Sign with Nets
Free agent LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Lakers Frontrunner to Sign Andre Drummond
The Lakers have emerged as a strong frontrunner to sign free agent center Andre Drummond, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Mitchell Robinson Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Foot
Mitchell Robinson suffered a fracture in his right foot and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to New York tomorrow.
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 28, 2021
Source: New York Knicks on Twitter
Sources: Andre Drummond, Cavaliers Agree to Buyout
#Cavs have reached an agreement on a buyout with Andre Drummond, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 26, 2021
Source: Chris Fedor on Twitter