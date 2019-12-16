Headlines
Sources: Luka Doncic Could Miss a Few Weeks with Right Ankle Sprain
Luka Doncic might be able to return within a couple of weeks after suffering a moderate right ankle sprain last night, sources told ESPN. Doncic likely misses upcoming stretch vs. East power (Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Raptors this week), but Mavs feel they dodged a bullet.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 15, 2019
Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Sources: Jrue Holiday ‘available’ via Trade
Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: Knicks ‘open’ to Moving Julius Randle
Beyond that, an NBA source said it is believed that the [New York] Knicks would be open to moving [Julius] Randle, though he has the contract locked in for next season.
Source: Steve Popper of NewsDay
Report: Robert Williams Out Three Weeks with Bone Edema in Left Hip
Following further testing, Celtics center Robert Williams has been diagnosed with a bone edema in his left hip and will be required to limit his basketball activities while it heals. His status will be reassessed in approximately three weeks.
Source: Boston Celtics