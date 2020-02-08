Sources: Marvin Williams, Hornets Nearing Buyout, to Sign with Bucks

Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams.

Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020

Forward Marvin Williams is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after contract buyout from Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Forward Marvin Williams is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after contract buyout from Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter