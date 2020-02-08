Connect with us

Sources: Marvin Williams, Hornets Nearing Buyout, to Sign with Bucks

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams.

Forward Marvin Williams is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after contract buyout from Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

Headlines

Sources: Evan Turner, Timberwolves Discussing Buyout

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Evan Turner did not attend Wolves press conference today. Both sides discussing a buyout. Wolves are going young. The vet Turner would like to play for a contender, so the options are being explored.

Source: Jon Krawczynski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Marquese Chriss, Warriors Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Golden State is signing Marquese Chriss to a two-year contract, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Bobby Marks on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Clippers to Waive Isaiah Thomas

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source.

Source: David Aldridge on Twitter

