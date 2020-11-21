Headlines
Sources: Mason Plumlee, Pistons Agree to Deal
Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a three-year, $25M deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Derrick Favors, Jazz Agree to Deal
The Utah Jazz and Derrick Favors have agreed on a deal, League Sources tell The Athletic
— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 21, 2020
Source: Tony Jones on Twitter
Sources: Dwight Howard, 76ers Agree to Deal
Free agent Dwight Howard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Alec Burks, Knicks Agree to Deal
Free agent Alec Burks has agreed to a one-year, $6M deal with the New York Knicks, agent Alex Saratsis tells @ZachLowe_NBA and me.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
