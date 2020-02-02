Headlines
Sources: Pistons Asking for ‘lottery-level first-round pick’ for Derrick Rose
The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Hawks, Several Teams Interested in Clint Capela
The Hawks are among several teams expressing interest in Rockets center Clint Capela, according to sources. Houston has received several calls on Capela, but is said to be unlikely to move him barring an overwhelming offer.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Mavericks ‘kicked tires’ on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Reporting with @rick_bonnell, Mavericks are mulling whether to add a 3/4 defender. I’m told they have “kicked tires” on Charlotte’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but purely exploratory at this point. Trade deadline is one week from today.
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 31, 2020
Source: Brad Townsend on Twitter
Sources: Kyrie Irving to Undergo MRI on Right Knee
Irving will undergo an MRI on right knee Sunday, per source. https://t.co/tqetvIGhTe
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter