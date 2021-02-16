Sources: Pistons Considering Blake Griffin Buyout, Trade

Six-time NBA All-Star forward Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed that he will be out of the lineup until the franchise and his representatives work through a resolution on his playing future, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN.

The Pistons will continue to pursue trade scenarios involving Griffin, and talks on a contract buyout with his agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, could eventually come into focus.

The Pistons are moving toward a rebuild under Weaver, and this gives the franchise a chance to play younger players as Griffin, 31, moves toward finding a role on a contending team.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter