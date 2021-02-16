Headlines
Sources: Pistons Considering Blake Griffin Buyout, Trade
Six-time NBA All-Star forward Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed that he will be out of the lineup until the franchise and his representatives work through a resolution on his playing future, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN.
The Pistons will continue to pursue trade scenarios involving Griffin, and talks on a contract buyout with his agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, could eventually come into focus.
The Pistons are moving toward a rebuild under Weaver, and this gives the franchise a chance to play younger players as Griffin, 31, moves toward finding a role on a contending team.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Hawks Seeking ‘lottery-level pick’ for John Collins
As our Sam Amick reported, the [Atlanta] Hawks have shown a willingness to listen to offers on John Collins. Collins is an integral part of the Hawks’ core, averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point land. Atlanta has so far sought a high first-round, lottery-level pick if it is to move Collins, sources said.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Andre Drummond
For the [Toronto] Raptors, a deal structure could include several contracts to reach Drummond’s $28.7 million salary this season, and it could involve multiple other teams. Such a deal could take a while to come together. The Raptors are currently starting Aron Baynes at center. While Toronto has expressed trade interest, several other teams, such as Brooklyn [Nets] and Dallas [Mavericks], would have interest in [Andre] Drummond via buyout, sources said. The [Cleveland] Cavaliers have been in the postseason hunt in the Eastern Conference, so it is unclear how open the franchise would be toward a buyout after the trade deadline should the team be in the playoff hunt, but the franchise has certainly acknowledged Drummond’s likely desire to be on a contending team. A buyout is clearly not the preference.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Bulls Interested in Lonzo Ball
Among the teams that have interest in Lonzo Ball and could pursue him: The [Chicago] Bulls, sources said. The sides so far have not had dialogue, per sources. Ball, 23, represents a starting point guard who is entering restricted free agency in the offseason. Ball, a two-way guard, has averaged 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter