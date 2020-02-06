Headlines
Sources: Pistons, Suns Reach Impasse in Luke Kennard Trade Talks
Detroit’s discussions with Phoenix on a Luke Kennard trade have reached an impasse, league sources tell ESPN. Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal.
Sources: 76ers Acquire Burks, Robinson III From Warriors
Philadlephia has acquired Golden State’s Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks, league source tells ESPN. Philadelphia sending draft compensation to the Warriors.
Sixers are sending Warriors a 2020 second-round via Dallas, and a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Yz4gqhUoj5
Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, league sources tell ESPN. Without a deal before the 3 PM ET deadline, Philadelphia will have to waive two players.
Sources: Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks Agree to Extension
Memphis has agreed to a three-year, $35M extension with Dillon Brooks, league sources tell ESPN.
Sources: HEAT, Grizzlies, Thunder Working on Three-Team Trade
Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said.
