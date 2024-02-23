On Thursday, the NBA issued Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart a three-game suspension for punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks at Footprint Center in Phoenix hours before the teams played on Feb. 14.

Following the incident, Stewart was arrested by Phoenix police, issued a citation, and was then released. The misdemeanor assault charge against Stewart has been dismissed by the Phoenix Municipal Court.

The motion to dismiss was filed by the prosecutor’s office and granted. Eubanks said that the altercation occurred as he entered the arena before the game last week.

The following statement was issued by the NBA:

“The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay for initiating a physical altercation with Phoenix Suns forward-center Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14 before a game between the Pistons and Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

“Stewart punched and pushed Eubanks during the altercation. Stewart will begin serving his suspension with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible and physically able to play, which is expected to be tonight’s game between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.”

Eubanks said the two started arguing before chest bumping one another, and Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks still played the game, scoring six points with eight rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the league had viewed the hallway video of the incident and inside sources informed him that Eubanks “was punched in the face and Isaiah Stewart dropped his bags to deliver a punch.”

“It showed that Drew Eubanks really didn’t flinch,” Charania added. “He took it and really stood there stone cold. They’re obviously separated by security. Eventually, Isaiah Stewart left the arena with Pistons security as well.”

The Suns released a statement following the game calling the incident “unprovoked” and saying that “acts of violence such as this are unacceptable.”

This is Stewart’s second NBA suspension.

In the 2021-22 season, the league issued Stewart a two-game suspension without pay for “escalating an on-court altercation” by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner, during Detroit’s 121-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21.

James was suspended one game without pay for striking Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation. Stewart was assessed two technical fouls, James was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, and both players were ejected. The incident began with a loose ball foul on Stewart with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Coming out of the 2024 All-Star break, the Pistons begin the second half of the regular season Thursday night in Indiana. Stewart has missed eight consecutive games because of a left ankle sprain.