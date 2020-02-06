Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves Acquire D’Angelo Russell from Warriors
Golden State has agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Clarification: Minnesota’s second-round pick going to Golden State is in 2021 — not 2022.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rockets, Grizzlies Swap Jordan Bell and Bruno Caboclo, Second-Round Picks
Houston has traded Jordan Bell to Memphis for Bruno Caboclo, source tells ESPN. Teams exchange second-round picks too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Memphis has the right to swap the least favorable of Dallas’ and Miami’s second-round picks in 2023 for Houston’s second-round pick in 2023 — as long as Houston’s pick is not 31 or 32, league source tell ESPN. https://t.co/YShcTchY0a
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Clippers ‘remain in hot pursuit’ of Marcus Morris
Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Clippers remain in hot pursuit of New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Derrick Walton Jr. Traded To Hawks
Clippers are trading G Derrick Walton Jr., to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sources: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter