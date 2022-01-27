Timberwolves vs Warriors NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In Thursday night’s Western Conference mismatch, the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23, 24-23 ATS) are facing off versus the Golden State Warriors (35-13, 26-19-3 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves spoil the Warriors’ three-game win streak? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Game Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center; San Francisco, California

Timberwolves vs Warriors NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Timberwolves +6 (-105) | Warriors -6 (-115)

Best moneyline: Timberwolves +205 | Warriors -245

Over/Under: 228.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Patrick Beverley (questionable) | SG Jaylen Nowell (probable)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SF Andre Iguodala (out) | PF Draymond Green (out indefinitely) | C James Wiseman (out indefinitely)

Timberwolves vs Warriors News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the Timberwolves’ 109-107 road win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, guard Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 40 points in 39 minutes of action. Guard D’Angelo Russell ended his performance with 22 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35 minutes played as well. Minnesota has won seven of its last 10 games. On top of their two-game winning streak, the team is now 11-13 away, 13-10 at home and 13-11 ATS on the road this season.

As for the Warriors, on Tuesday, in their 130-92 blowout win against the Mavericks at home, Jonathan Kuminga led his team in scoring, putting up 22 points in 18 minutes spent on the court. Guard Stephen Curry also amassed 18 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 29 minutes played. Of course, Golden State has won six of its past 10 games, and they are on a three-game win streak. The Warriors are 22-4 at home, 13-9 away and 16-8-2 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 69.6% chance of winning.

Not to mention, in the last three meetings, the Timberwolves are 2-1 against the Warriors. The series is split 1-1 this season. On Jan. 16, 2022, the second time these teams met during this regular season, Minnesota won 119-99 at Target Center. Likewise, the Warriors defeated them 123-110 at Chase Center on Nov. 10, 2021. In other words, choose your pick carefully.

In addition to the statistics mentioned above, three years ago from yesterday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr earned his 300th win as a head coach in the NBA. He obtained his 300th victory in the fewest amount of games coached (377) in the history of all the four professional sports leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL). For those unaware, Pat Riley reached his 300th career victory in a total of 416 games.

Three years ago today, Steve Kerr earned his 300th victory as a head coach, reaching the milestone in the fewest games (377) in the history of the four major professional sports. The previous NBA record was held by Pat Riley, who earned his 300th career win in 416 games. pic.twitter.com/eiDGpl76aR — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 27, 2022

Timberwolves vs Warriors NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Minnesota is 2-5 ATS in its past seven games played.

The total has gone over in four of the Timberwolves’ previous five contests.

Plus, the team is 0-5 ATS in their last five road games.

On the other side, the Warriors are 4-1 SU in their past five contests.

Golden State is 5-15 ATS in its previous 20 games played at Chase Center on a Thursday.

Lastly, the Warriors are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games played at home against the Timberwolves.

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Anthony Edwards | SF Jaden McDaniels | PF Jarred Vanderbilt | C Karl-Anthony Towns

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Otto Porter Jr. | C Kevon Looney

Timberwolves vs Warriors Prediction | NBA Picks

Moving on to other team records, Minnesota is 15-6 as a favorite, 9-17 as an underdog and 13-11 ATS away, while Golden State is 30-8 as a favorite, 5-5 as an underdog and 16-8-2 ATS at home. Contrary to what these Western Conference teams’ records show, the Timberwolves are playing better basketball right now. They have won one more game than the Warriors over their last 10 games. However, leading into this contest, Golden State is a six-point favorite at home.

Oddsmakers are expecting several bettors to pick both teams to push against the spread, and for the total to go under. The Warriors may have generated 130 points versus the Mavs, but they cannot pile on that many points for every contest. In conclusion, contemplate picking the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 228.5. If you are new to sports betting, feel free to skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

