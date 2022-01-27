Main Page
Best Free NBA Picks and Parlays Today, 1/27
With only two games on the schedule tonight, there are less options to bet on. You may need to get creative with NBA player props and even college basketball. However, there is still plenty of action to bet some free NBA picks and parlays tonight.
The following is the best free NBA picks and parlays for today, January 27th.
Best Free NBA Picks and Parlays
NBA Game Picks and Parlays
Here at Basketball Insiders, we broke down both of the games on the schedule. Click the picks for the full game breakdown and pick explanations.
Free NBA Picks and Parlay Odds: +265
Bet $10 to win $26.50 at Bovada Sportsbook.
Lakers vs 76ers Parlays
For this first parlay, BetOnline Sportsbook already has this set up for you as one of their preconstructed parlays. It looks at both teams’ top stars and projects them to be high-point scorers in this closely-projected game.
Joel Embiid has been on an absolute heater, scoring 35+ points in four straight games, including 40+ in three of the past four games.
LeBron James is also trying to will his team to wins lately, scoring 30+ points in three of the past four games. He also dropped 34 points the last time he faced the 76ers. In a game that’s projected to be close, look for both stars to be active down the stretch.
- Joel Embiid 35+ Points
- LeBron James 30+ Points
Free NBA Picks and Parlay Odds: +284
Bet $10 to win $28.40 at BetOnline Sportsbook.
NBA Player Props Parlay
We have an NBA player props article here that will give you more insight and explanation for the following free NBA picks.
- LeBron James 29+ Points (-112)
- Joel Embiid 34+ Points (-118)
- Tyrese Maxey 18+ Points (-120)
- Furkan Korkmax 2+ Made Threes (-130)
- Karl-Anthony Towns 10+ Rebounds (-103)
Free NBA Picks and Parlay Odds: +875
Bet $10 to win $87.50 at Bovada Sportsbook.
If you want to read more about parlay strategy, read our NBA parlay betting guide. To claim free NBA picks and promos, click one of the links below!
