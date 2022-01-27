We have a small two-game slate tonight, which will really help us zero in on the best NBA player props and picks. In the first game, the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. In the second game, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head west to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Despite there being only two games, there are plenty of stars taking the floor tonight. In other words, it’s a great night for NBA player props. Let’s jump straight into our free NBA betting picks tonight, courtesy of BetOnline Sportsbook.

RELATED | Free NBA Picks and Parlays for January 27th

Best NBA Player Props and Free Picks for Tonight, 1/27

Tyrese Maxey Over 17.5 Points (-120)

With Shake Milton and Seth Curry both out, and obviously Ben Simmons not playing, Tyrese Maxey has a large role for this Sixers team. In fact, he has played over 40 minutes in two of his past three games. He has also scored at least 18 points in three of his past five games. Tonight, he faces a Lakers team that is very beatable.

The Lakers’ attention will be on the 76ers frontcourt, which should give Maxey plenty of open looks. All he has to do is knock them down. For our first NBA player prop, we’ll take the over on Maxey’s points.

Joel Embiid Over 35 Pts, LeBron James Over 30 Pts (+284)

This is a parlay of two NBA player props, which BetOnline has already combined for us. Joel Embiid has been on an absolute heater, scoring 35+ points in four straight games, including 40+ in three of the past four games.

LeBron James is also trying to will his team to wins lately, scoring 30+ points in three of the past four games. He also dropped 34 points the last time he faced the 76ers. In a game that’s projected to be close, look for both stars to be active down the stretch.

Furkan Korkmaz Over 1.5 Made Threes (-135)

Much like Maxey in the NBA player prop above, Furkan Korkmaz is playing a large role for the 76ers due to their injuries. He past played 36+ minutes in three straight games. The result is six made three-pointers over this stretch, with two and three in the past two games.

Again, the focus is on the Philly frontcourt, and they are good passers. There’s no doubt that Korkmaz will see open looks from beyond the arc tonight, so he just needs to knock them down. For what it’s worth, he has made multiple three-point attempts in three of his past four games against the Lakers.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 9.5 Rebounds (-106)

The success of Karl-Anthony Towns against the Warriors is well documented. A big reason for this has been their lack of a solid big man. Their uptempo play over the years has also helped him hit the over on many NBA player props. Towns has faced the Warriors twice this season, averaging 21.5 points and 11.5 rebounds over the two games. Towns has totaled 11 or more rebounds in eight of his past nine matchups against Golden State, dating back to 2018.

With Draymond Green out of the lineup, it should be an even easier route to KAT hitting the over on this NBA player prop.

All NBA player props and betting lines are from BetOnline. Click the link to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.