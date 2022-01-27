Lakers vs 76ers NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s rare interconference matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers (24-24, 20-28 ATS) are playing the Philadelphia 76ers (28-19, 24-23 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will LeBron James and the Lakers pick up their first win versus the 76ers since Mar. 3, 2020? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Lakers vs 76ers Game Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lakers vs 76ers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Lakers +2.5 (-108) | 76ers -2.5 (-112)

Best moneyline: Lakers +120 | 76ers -140

Over/Under: 218 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

PF Anthony Davis (probable) | PG Kendrick Nunn (out indefinitely) | PF Sekou Doumbouya (out indefinitely)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Danny Green (questionable) | PG Seth Curry (out) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SG Shake Milton (out indefinitely)

Lakers vs 76ers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, on Tuesday, in the Lakers’ 106-96 road win over the Nets, forward LeBron James led his team in scoring with 33 points in 34 minutes played. Malik Monk ended his night with 22 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 minutes on the court. Los Angeles has won five of its previous 10 contests. After winning their ninth game on the road, the team is now 9-12 away, 15-12 at home and 10-11 ATS on the road this season.

On the other side, in the 76ers’ 117-107 home win versus the Pelicans, center Joel Embiid added one more double-double to his career total. He accumulated 42 points, 14 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 minutes of action. Forward Tobias Harris closed out his performance with a double-double as well, amassing 33 points, 11 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 39 minutes played. Philadelphia has won seven of its past 10 games. Now, the Sixers are 11-10 at home, 17-9 away and 8-13 ATS at home.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 62.5% probability of winning.

Taking into account other contests, in the previous three meetings, the 76ers are 2-1 against the Lakers. On Mar. 25, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, Philadelphia won 109-101 at Staples Center. The Lakers have not defeated them since Mar. 3, 2020, when they won 120-107 at Wells Fargo Center.

Furthermore, in other news, four-time MVP LeBron James was asked about his defensive strategies on the court. “I’ve never been a gambler, I’ve always tried to be as solid as possible,” he said. In a total of 36 games played this season, the 19th-year veteran has averaged 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

LeBron on his general approach on defense, and with steals: "I’ve never been a gambler, I’ve always tried to be as solid as possible.” That said, if he sees a clear opportunity, he’ll go, especially if he has more rim protection behind him, like AD. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 26, 2022

Lakers vs 76ers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Los Angeles is 1-5 ATS in its last six matchups versus Philadelphia.

The total has gone over in seven of their past 10 games played.

Next, the Lakers are 1-5 SU in their previous six meetings against the 76ers.

And, the total has gone under in five of the 76ers’ last six games at Wells Fargo Center.

Also, Philadelphia is 5-2 SU in its past seven contests played.

The Sixers are 12-3 SU in their previous 15 games.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook | SG Avery Bradley | SF LeBron James | PF Stanley Johnson | C Anthony Davis

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey | SG Charlie Brown Jr. | SF Furkan Korkmaz | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Lakers vs 76ers Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, pertaining to other team records, Los Angeles is 19-13 as a favorite, 5-11 as an underdog and 10-11 ATS away, whereas Philadelphia is 19-9 as a favorite, 9-10 as an underdog and 8-13 ATS at home. The Lakers have Anthony Davis back in the starting lineup. Though, the team needs more offensive efficiency from Russell Westbrook. It will take time for Davis to play at a high level again, and he’s not getting any younger. Heading into this matchup, Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite at home.

Although the 76ers are without Shake Milton and the Ben Simmons trade drama is ongoing, they are still firing on all cylinders. This is all that matters. They are on a two-game winning streak. So, pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 218. If you have never placed a bet, we recommend reading our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

