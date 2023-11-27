Lakers vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 27)

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers (10-7, 7-10 ATS) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5, 11-5 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Lakers vs 76ers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Sixers as 6-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 🕙 What time is Lakers vs. 76ers Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Lakers vs. 76ers Game: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Spectrum SportsNet

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Lakers +6 (-110) | 76ers -6 (-110)

Lakers vs. 76ers Odds

Lakers vs. 76ers Predictions

Entering tonight’s nonconference showdown, the Lakers have won their last three straight road games. Through eight away games this season, Los Angeles is 3-5 overall.

Plus, the Lakers rank fourth in scoring, averaging 55.5 points per game in the paint. Los Angeles is averaging 10 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the 76ers allow.

LeBron James is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is also logging 18.7 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games as well.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are 6-3 at home this season. Philadelphia sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the Boston Celtics (13-4), Orlando Magic (12-5), and Milwaukee Bucks (12-5).

The Sixers are averaging 53.6 points per game in the paint. Not to mention, Philly’s averaging 118.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers have a 79.7% chance of defeating the Lakers. However, Philadelphia is 6-4 in its last 10 games. As long as Joel Embiid stays healthy, the 76ers should win at home against an injury-riddled Lakers team.

Lakers vs. 76ers Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (calf; questionable) | C Anthony Davis (hip; probable) | SF Jarred Vanderbilt (heel; out) | PF Rui Hachimura (nose; out indefinitely) | SG Cam Reddish (groin; questionable) | PG Gabe Vincent (knee; out indefinitely)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs; out indefinitely) | SG Danuel House Jr. (quad; downgraded to out) | SG Jaden Springer (illness; downgraded to out)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Lakers are 4-1 SU in their last five games.

Los Angeles is 3-7 ATS in its past 10 road games against Philadelphia.

Next, L.A. is 0-6 SU in its previous six meetings with the Sixers.

As for the 76ers, they’re 11-5 ATS in their last 16 contests.

The point total has gone over in six of Philadelphia’s past eight games.

Also, Philly is 11-4 SU in its previous 15 contests.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Max Christie | PF Taurean Prince | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey | SG De’Anthony Melton | PF Tobias Harris | SF Nic Batum | C Joel Embiid

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 17 games this season, the Lakers are 8-3 as favorites, 2-4 as underdogs, 4-4 ATS away, and 3-5 over/under away. On the other side, the Sixers are 10-2 as favorites, 1-3 as underdogs, 6-3 ATS at home, and 6-3 over/under at home. L.A. hasn’t beaten the 76ers since March 3, 2020, when the club won 120-107.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the 76ers to win, the Lakers will cover the spread, and the point total is expected to go under 231. The Sixers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against Pacific Division opponents. Philadelphia has fewer injuries as well.

Pick the 76ers to win! Six Lakers are listed on the injury report. Since LeBron James is listed as questionable, it might be better to stick with the home team in this matchup. One of the most accurate predictions includes L.A. covering. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.