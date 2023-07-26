Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves revealed in a recent interview with HEIR that his much-awaited matchup in the NBA playoffs would have to be the Golden State Warriors because Draymond Green is a big trash talker.

“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. Wherever they at, I want to get to them,” Edwards said. When asked why he would prefer to play Golden State in the postseason, the 6-foot-4 guard replied, “Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash.”

"Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash. That's pretty much the only reason." -Anthony Edwards on why he wants to face the Warriors in the playoffs 👀



Not only have the Timberwolves never faced Golden State in the playoffs with Edwards, but the Western Conference contender has also never played the Warriors in the postseason in their entire 34-year history. For this matchup to happen, Minnesota has to improve. The Wolves have not advanced to the conference semifinals since 2004.

Anthony Edwards, 21, received his first All-Star selection in the 2022-23 season. In 79 starts, the guard averaged career highs of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36 minutes per game. Ant-Man also shot career bests of 45.9% from the floor and 36.9% beyond the arc.

In the Timberwolves’ 113-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 21, the Georgia native scored a season-high 44 points in 41 minutes as a starter. Along with notching six boards, four assists, three steals, and three blocks, Edwards shot 17-of-29 (58.6%) from the field and 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range.

Moreover, Edwards finished sixth in points (1,946) this past season, third in steals (125), fourth in field goals (707), second in minutes played (2,842), 12th in defensive win shares (3.6), and second in turnovers (259). He also led the NBA in missed field goals (834).

In Game 2 of Minnesota’s 122-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Edwards recorded a playoff career-high 41 points. His 41 points set a Timberwolves franchise record for the most points scored in a postseason game, surpassing Sam Cassell’s previous record of 40.



Earlier this month, Edwards and the Timberwolves agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million designated rookie max extension that could be worth as much as $260 million. His current contract ends after the 2023-24 season.

Anthony Edwards’ $13,534,817 team option for 2023-24 was exercised last October. In November 2020, the Georgia product signed a four-year, $44.27 million rookie scale contract with the Timberwolves.

For his upcoming five-year deal, the third-year guard is projected to earn $35.5 million in 2024-25, $38.34 million in 2025-26, $41.18 million in 2026-27, $44.02 million in 2027-28, and $46.86 million in 2028-29. These annual salaries are estimates and exclude bonuses and incentives.

