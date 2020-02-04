Headlines
Sources: ‘Very little market’ for Kevin Love
The Cavs appear to have very little market for Kevin Love right now, sources say. Everything is malleable until Thursday’s deadline, but nothing appears serious on the Love front at this moment.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN
Sources: Grizzlies Seeking First-Round Pick for Jae Crowder
The Grizzlies have sought a first-round pick from a long list of teams inquiring about Jae Crowder, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN
Sources: Lakers, Hornets Interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Bogdan Bogdanovic situation could go to the wire. The Lakers and Hornets are among teams who have expressed interest, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN
Sources: Timberwolves Still Pursuing D’Angelo Russell
The Wolves are still in hot pursuit of D’Angelo Russell, sources say. Two months ago, it looked as if any Russell discussion — if the Warriors had interest in one — would wait until the offseason, but Minnesota has not given up hope of acquiring him now, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN